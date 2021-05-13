Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed he will start Kepa Arrizabalaga in the FA Cup final against Leicester City on Saturday.

Kepa last featured in the Blues’ 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday and despite conceding a goal the Spaniard will start ahead of Edouard Mendy this weekend.

Mendy has become the No.1 keeper choice for Tuchel which has led to reports Kepa would leave the Blues. But after he played in the last round of the FA Cup, he will start in the final.

Tuchel said about why Kepa started against the Gunners: “We thought it was a good idea to give him the game before [the final].

“Because first of all we trust him and he deserves [it]. That is the basis for why we put him in the line-up.

“He deserves it. He is so good in training and we wanted to give him some minutes and take both games together.”

Chelsea will face off against Leicester at Wembley as Tuchel bids to secure his first piece of silverware in charge of the London club.

If the Blues fail to bag the trophy, the new manager will have another shot for a title this season as Chelsea will play Manchester City in the Champions League final at the end of the month.