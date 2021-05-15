Fans stream towards the stadium along Wembley Way (Getty)

Chelsea and Leicester City are meeting in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium today, with 22,000 fans in attendance. It’s one of those dates that fans circle on the calendar, the ultimate finale of the domestic season, but which shade of blue will lift the famous trophy at full time?

Chelsea, defeated 2-1 by Arsenal in the 2020 final, are into the Champions League final and triumphed over Manchester City – who they face in Porto later this month – in the semi-final thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s strike. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues topped Pep Guardiola’s side again a week ago but their preparations for their clash with Leicester were hampered as they surprisingly lost 1-0 to the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. However, Chelsea will look to secure the first half of a potential domestic-European cup double under the German, who took over in January.

Leicester will hope star man Kelechi Iheanacho can continue his incredible run of form as the club eye a first major trophy since their scarcely believable Premier League win in 2015/16. The Foxes have never lifted the FA Cup and have been runners-up on four occasions – but Iheanacho’s 18 goals in all competitions, including four in five FA Cup matches, could fire them to glory. Follow all the latest updates from Wembley below.

