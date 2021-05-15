Chelsea vs Leicester LIVE: FA Cup final team news, line-ups and more today
Will Thomas Tuchel collect the first silverware of his Chelsea reign or will Leicester City win the first FA Cup in their history? Follow all the latest updates from Wembley
Chelsea and Leicester City are meeting in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium today, with 22,000 fans in attendance. It’s one of those dates that fans circle on the calendar, the ultimate finale of the domestic season, but which shade of blue will lift the famous trophy at full time?
Chelsea, defeated 2-1 by Arsenal in the 2020 final, are into the Champions League final and triumphed over Manchester City – who they face in Porto later this month – in the semi-final thanks to Hakim Ziyech’s strike. Thomas Tuchel’s Blues topped Pep Guardiola’s side again a week ago but their preparations for their clash with Leicester were hampered as they surprisingly lost 1-0 to the Gunners at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. However, Chelsea will look to secure the first half of a potential domestic-European cup double under the German, who took over in January.
Leicester will hope star man Kelechi Iheanacho can continue his incredible run of form as the club eye a first major trophy since their scarcely believable Premier League win in 2015/16. The Foxes have never lifted the FA Cup and have been runners-up on four occasions – but Iheanacho’s 18 goals in all competitions, including four in five FA Cup matches, could fire them to glory. Follow all the latest updates from Wembley below.
Jonny Evans expecting tough match against Chelsea
Leicester defender Jonny Evans says it’s a great effort from his side to get to their first major cup final since the yearr 2000 and their fifth FA Cup final overall. He knows that Chelsea pose a formidable threat but is looking forward to the experience. He spoke to LCFC TV saying:
“It’s a big achievement to get there, it’s a difficult path, and I’m just really glad that everybody’s going to get the experience together. It’s been a while since the Club’s been involved in a cup final, so everyone involved is excited.
“There are players like Kasper Schmeichel, who’s been playing for many years, and he’s not been involved in a cup final, so it’ll be a great experience, and it doesn’t get much bigger than the FA Cup.
“We’re expecting a really, really tough match. The last time we played Chelsea, I think it was one of the last games with Frank Lampard. It was a comfortable night for us in the end. I thought we played really well, but since the new coach has come in, he’s given them a new tactical dimension.
“They look a lot more solid at the back and are playing a little more counter-attacking football themselves. It’s a formation we have played ourselves at certain points of the season, so it could be an interesting match-up on cup final day.
“When you get into a cup final, a lot of things can go out the window. A lot of it is about effort and we know from the semi-final how big the Wembley pitch is. It’s one of the longest pitches in England and you’ve got to play that, so you have to work very hard for anything you get.”
Tuchel reveals how he staves off Cup nerves
Thomas Tuchel has revealed meditation as the antidote to any FA Cup final nerves. The Chelsea boss set aside 20 minutes this morning for a mindfulness session that kick-started his cup final day.
The Blues will take on Leicester at Wembley with Tuchel overseeing his first final in English football. And the former Paris St Germain manager has revealed one of his go-to tips for keeping calm under pressure.
"I wake up early and do some sports and some meditation and then be ready to prepare the first meeting," said Tuchel. "You try to get into some routines, sometimes I try to run after matches when they are late, to get rid of energy to sleep better.
"Sometimes I am very disciplined, sometimes not so. I think it is normal to be excited and nervous, sometimes more or less so, and sometimes it can catch me before normal matches, and sometimes you can feel calm even if the pressure is on.
"It's just 20 minutes, breathe in, breathe out. And try hard to do nothing. In the room. Some years ago I came into this. It helped me, it was a nice experience.
"When I was a coach at Dortmund, or maybe between Mainz and Dortmund. Sometimes I am disciplined and do it twice a day, other times I forget and go without it for a couple of weeks. It is nothing special. It is breathing and trying hard to do nothing."
Rodgers wants Leicester to win for Vichai
Here is Brendan Rodgers speaking yesterday ahead of the Cup final – he wants his players to win the trophy for former owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in 2018 in a helicopter crash at the Foxes’ King Power Stadium.
“We had a chat on Thursday morning around that. We revisited when I first came in, two and a half years ago back in 2019, when I talked about the cause and why we were doing it.
“Back then we sat as a team and collectively had a set of values and a signpost going forward.
“Of course, for Khun Vichai and his family, they were obviously a massive motivator because, even though he’s not here, our fight every day is to continue with his legacy and the dreams he had for Leicester and the supporters.
“We still very much feel his presence. You see it here in the training facility and I’m very protective of that. I try to ensure that the players understand that it’s more than football why we’re here.
“That’s a huge part of our story and an influence for the development of this club. We fight every day to protect that.”
FA Cup final
Hello and welcome along to our live coverage of the FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester City. Which shade of blue will be celebrating at Wembley? Follow all the team news, build-up and latest updates right here.
