Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams join bid to buy Chelsea

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams are two of the high-profile sportspeople each committing “millions” of pounds towards one of the three bids to buy out Chelsea.

The consortium they are reportedly involved with is that which is headed by former Liverpool chairman Sir Martin Broughton.

Lord Sebastian Coe is also backing Broughton’s bid with Crystal Palace co-owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer also heavily linked with joining.

Sky News report that each will pledge an estimated £10m to the cause, having both become “established investors” in different sporting areas in recent years.

Against that bid comes opposition from Boston Celtics owner Steve Pagliuca and LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly, while a fourth option headed up by the Ricketts family is no longer in the running after withdrawing their bid.

