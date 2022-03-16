Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring against Lille with Kai Havertz, N’Golo Kante and Saul Niguez (REUTERS)

Chelsea travel to Lille looking to complete the job they started in the Champions League last 16 after a 2-0 win in the first leg at Stamford Bridge.

It’s been a turbulent few weeks at Chelsea after Roman Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government, but with a new owner imminent, Thomas Tuchel will have to focus his players’ minds on the job at hand to advance to the quarter-finals as he looks to defend their title won last year in Porto against Man City.

The reigning champions have Kai Havertz is sensational form after his winner against Newcastle on Sunday, with the German also hitting the opener in the first leg, with Christian Pulisic’s second handing the Londoners some much-needed breathing room. Havertz has even admitted he would help fund the Blues’ transport to games, with restrictions on spending, due to sanctions on the club, limiting the away match budget to £20,000.

Tuchel added: “It isn’t about luxury and bling-bling. This is just a professional level of sports, where we play with two days between matches with our opponent having four days between matches and we arrive with the possibilities of injuries. For that, it is better to arrive with a plane rather than a bus. From my understanding, we have a framework to go and play in Lille with absolutely no excuses.”

