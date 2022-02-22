Chelsea continued the defence of their Champions League title as they defeated Lille 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Kai Havertz, starting ahead of Romelu Lukaku, had a couple of early chances before heading Chelsea in front from Hakim Ziyech’s corner on eight minutes.

Lille grew into the contest following Chelsea’s fast start but did not trouble goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, and the Blues doubled their lead through Christian Pulisic midway through the second half.

Thomas Tuchel will be concerned by injuries to Mateo Kovacic and Ziyech ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, but Chelsea will head to France for the second leg against the Ligue 1 champions on 16 March in a strong position to advance to the quarter-finals.

Here are five things we learned:

Havertz and Pulisic shine in Lukaku’s absence

Whether protected by his manager, rested ahead of a major cup final, or simply dropped after an anonymous seven-touch performance at Crystal Palace, it was not a shock to see Romelu Lukaku on the bench as Chelsea returned to Champions League action.

Lukaku’s move back to Stamford Bridge has not worked out so far and the striker appears out of sync with his team-mates and Thomas Tuchel’s gameplan. The Chelsea manager opted for a fluid front three led by Kai Havertz against Lille, with Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech either side.

Havertz certainly led from the front, while Pulisic had one of his best games of the season. Havertz was heavily involved inside the first 10 minutes and probably had more touches than Lukaku managed in 90 against Palace. After missing a chance from five yards, Havertz then forced Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim into a diving save before meeting Hakim Ziyech’s corner to head Chelsea in front.

It wasn’t just Havertz’s movement in the box in those early moments. He looked far more comfortable linking play with his team-mates, as he naturally looks to drop into midfield and create space for others elsewhere. Pulisic looked sharp, too, and picked up some nice positions alongside Havertz as well as out on the left wing.

Christian Pulisic celebrates scoring for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Indeed, it was Pulisic who doubled Chelsea’s lead with a smart finish from N’Golo Kante’s break, and the standing ovation he received was a sign of his excellent display. Both players are in a good position to get the nod against Liverpool.

Chelsea hit by injuries ahead of cup final

With Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Liverpool just around the corner, Thomas Tuchel would have been praying for his players to come through the match unscathed.

The sight of Mateo Kovacic hobbling down the tunnel was therefore a concern - but for it to be followed by a further injury to Hakim Ziyech bordered on a nightmare for Tuchel.

Kovacic and Ziyech are two of Chelsea’s most in-form players and although the Blues do have a capable squad, both would have likely started against Liverpool.

In more positive news, Mason Mount returning to the Chelsea bench puts him in the frame to play a part at Wembley. Given how Havertz and Pulisic played here, Mount could join them in Chelsea’s front three - which would be the same forward line Tuchel used against Liverpool in the Premier League in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on 2 January.

Tuchel tweak reawakens flat Chelsea

Despite some positive signs in the opening 10 minutes, Thomas Tuchel would have been frustrated as his side went into the break with a one-goal lead. Chelsea surrendered a lot of the initiative in the contest and allowed Lille to grow into the match before half-time, even though for spells they still appeared to be in control on and off the ball.

There’s a fine line between being in control and becoming a touch too passive, though, which is what Chelsea appeared to do after going a goal up. Their overall play became a little flat and Lille, through the excellent Renato Sanches, grew in confidence.

Thomas Tuchel will be concerned by injuries to Kovacic and Ziyech (AFP via Getty Images)

Although his hand was forced by injuries, a couple of changes and a formation switch saw Chelsea regain their composure. Saul Niguez and Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s introductions added an extra man into midfield and freed up Kante, which proved crucial for Pulisic’s breakaway goal.

Alonso remains a weakness in Chelsea’s defence

A major weakness in Chelsea’s play continued to be at left wing-back, where Marcos Alonso struggled in his battles with Renato Sanches and Jonathan Bamba. Alonso was beaten by balls in behind on a couple of occasions and it took Thiago Silva’s reading of the game to come across and sweep up much of the danger.

Of course, the absence of Reece James and Ben Chilwell has left Chelsea short in the wing-back department in recent weeks, with Tuchel having switched to a back four in some of Chelsea’s previous matches.

Cesar Azplicaceuta was able to still provide a threat out on the right but Alonso’s impact was minimal, aside from one volley at the back host.

Defensively, the ease at which Sanches and Bamba were able to spin in behind the Spain international may linger in Tuchel’s mind, with Mohamed Salah set to face Chelsea on that wing in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Sanches stars as Lille shine begins to fade

Languishing in 11th in the Ligue 1 table and now on the brink of an exit from the Champions League, it’s fair to say Lille’s season as French champions has not gone to plan.

There was still plenty of quality in Jocelyn Gourvennec’s side, with a host of stars who have been linked with moves to top European clubs. Jonathan David and Sven Botman, in particular, have attracted interest from Premier League clubs but it was Sanches who stood out at Stamford Bridge.

Renato Sanches was bright for the visitors (Getty Images)

The Portugal international, and star of Euro 2016, is still in the process of rebuilding his career after a failed move to Bayern Munich that followed that tournament, and this was the latest sign that he is rediscovering his confidence. Sanches showed good drive from midfield and a willingness to advance the ball when in possession and was comfortably their best player on the pitch.

But after Mike Maignan, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Ikone, Luiz Araujo all left as the title-winning squad was broken up last summer, Sanches is set to lead the way of those to follow them out of the door at the end of the season, as Lille’s light begins to fade.