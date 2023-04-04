✕ Close Chelsea sack Potter

The post-Graham Potter era kicks off at Stamford Bridge on tonight when Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League. Potter was sacked after less than seven months in charge, following their 2-0 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend. It was Chelsea’s 11th defeat under Potter and dropped them into the bottom half of the table, 12 points behind the top four places.

Assistant coach Bruno Saltor has been appointed interim manager until the end of the season and will take charge of his first ever game as a manager when Liverpool arrive in London. Jurgen Klopp’s men are on the rebound following their 4-1 loss at Manchester City last Saturday. They have just two wins in their last five games and are currently in eighth, eight points behind Manchester United in fourth.

Klopp joked that he is the “last man standing” after surviving a record number of managerial departures in the top flight this year despite the disappointing campaign being suffered by the Reds. To have any hopes of finishing in the top four Liverpool must win tonight which could be possible due to the instability at Chelsea and the fact the Blues will have one eye on their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid next week.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Liverpool in the Premier League: