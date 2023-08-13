Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as Mac Allister and Szoboszlai start
Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of the Blues for the first time in the league as they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Reds
Chelsea and Liverpool had disppointing seasons last year which resulted in plentiful changes at both clubs. Former Chelsea bosses, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard, have been replaced with Mauricio Pochettino who hopes to ignite a new successful era at the club.
Pochettino has plenty of options to choose from but his focus on passing, speed and improvement of young players offers Chelsea the opportunity to rebuild themselves as a big threat in the top flight. Nowhere is this more on display than 23-year-old Reece James being made captain of the club following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have overhauled their ageing midfield with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both shipped off to Saudi Arabia. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have been brought in to replace them but questions remain over the Reds’ defensive capabilities.
Added to all this is the subplot of Moises Caicedo. Liverpool have had a bid of £110m accepted by Brighton for the midfielder but Caicedo prefers to join Chelsea with the Blues thinking about tabling an improved offer for the 21-year-old. The battle for Caicedo’s signature could play out on the pitch as the two clubs clash this afternoon.
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea host Liverpool:
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Here come the teams!
There are two new captains taking charge of their respective teams for this clash. Reece James leads out Chelsea while Virgil van Dijk is at the head of the Liverpool line.
Kick off is up next...
Why Axel Disasi could solve Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive problems at Chelsea
When it was confirmed in mid-July that Wesley Fofana would face a significant period on the sidelines owing to an ACL injury, Chelsea started to be linked with a host of centre-backs to replace the Frenchman. Harry Maguire was a reported target, so too was Blues academy product Marc Guehi.
However, Chelsea have now confirmed the signing from Monaco of towering France international Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old has been on Premier League radars in recent months, with Manchester United and Newcastle both credited with an interest in the Gonesse-born centre-back. Chelsea have since taken the plunge on the defender, bringing him in on a six-year deal for €45m.
That in itself serves to highlight the extent of Fofana’s injury, but even so; Chelsea couldn’t afford to pass up the chance to secure Disasi’s services. Even with his compatriot available, Mauricio Pochettino‘s top-quality options at the heart of the defence are thin on the ground.
Why Axel Disasi could solve Mauricio Pochettino’s defensive problems at Chelsea
With Wesley Fofana out with another long-term injury, WhoScored.com’s Ben McAleer takes a look at Chelsea’s replacement, who has joined from Monaco for €45m
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Mohamed Salah has scored in Liverpool’s opening Premier League game in all six of his seasons with the Reds.
His total of eight goals on the opening weekend is a joint record in the competition, matching the totals of Alan Shearer, Frank Lampard and Wayne Rooney.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
New Chelsea head coach Mauricio Pochettino has won five of his seven Premier League matches on the opening weekend of the season, with his only defeat coming at Manchester United in 2015.
The only permanent Chelsea manager to suffer a home defeat in his first Premier League fixture in charge of the club was Glenn Hoddle against Blackburn in 1993.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
The Reds have not lost their opening league game in any of the past 10 seasons (won eight, drawn two), with their last such defeat a 3-0 loss at West Bromwich Albion in 2012.
Can Jurgen Klopp’s men keep that record in tact today?
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Chelsea only won one of their 19 league matches against teams who finished in the top half of the table last term - that came away to Aston Villa in their penultimate game under Steven Gerrard.
The Blues made a combined 139 changes to their starting XI in the Premier League in 2022/23, the fourth highest tally by any side in the history of the competition.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 Premier League matches with seven wins and four draws. This run started with a 0-0 draw at Chelsea, the only time they failed to score in those 11 matches.
Will the Reds rectify that this afternoon?
‘Not my decision’ whether I get time to transform Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino
Mauricio Pochettino acknowledged it will not be for him to decide what constitutes success in his debut season as Chelsea manager ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Liverpool.
The Argentinian will be the fifth coach to lead the team in a Premier League match since Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital consortium bought the club last May and is tasked with picking up the pieces of a disastrous campaign that saw Chelsea finish 12th last season.
As with Boehly’s first two transfer windows, there has been a significant turnover of players this summer, with 10 first-team players released or sold and a further six brought in.
‘Not my decision’ whether I get time to transform Chelsea – Mauricio Pochettino
The Blues open their Premier League campaign against Liverpool on Sunday.
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Chelsea have earned four Premier League wins and 20 points in 2023, fewer than any other side ever-present in the top flight in this time.
Can Mauricio Pochettino turn around their fortunes?
Chelsea vs Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp’s team lost eight Premier League away matches last season, as many as in their previous three campaigns combined. Can they kick off this campaign with a win?
