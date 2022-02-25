Chelsea vs Liverpool: Thomas Tuchel explains thinking over which goalkeeper to start Carabao Cup final
The German must decide between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy for the Wembley final
Thomas Tuchel admits he cannot be “sentimental” when deciding between Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy to start the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool.
The Chelsea boss has a dilemma after the Spanish goalkeeper featured throughout the run to the showpiece match at Wembley Stadium.
But unlike Jurgen Klopp, who has confirmed “there’s no chance” the Irishman will not start ahead of Alisson Becker for the Reds on Sunday, Tuchel remains undecided.
“First of all I will not tell you. I will take the decision late. There is no need to take the decision now,” Tuchel said.
“Kepa played in the Club World Cup semi-final and brought us to the final but then we took the decision to go with Edou for the final, who was back from the African Cup of Nations.
The last decision we will take after training as always. Kepa did fantastic in the period that we had to be without Edou, so it’s an uncomfortable and very comfortable situation to be in.
“I can’t be sentimental about it.”
While the German added that Reece James is in contention to return from a hamstring injury.
“He looked brilliant in the last two training sessions,” Tuchel added. “Let’s wait another session and let’s see if I’m crazy enough to put him on the pitch.”
