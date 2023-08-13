Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV? How to watch Premier League fixture

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After disappointing campaigns last time around, both Chelsea and Liverpool will be hoping for better as they meet on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

The Mauricio Pochettino era begins for Chelsea as the former Tottenham and PSG manager sets about transforming a squad that finished in the bottom half.

Another slightly scattergun summer leaves Pochettino with plenty of options at his disposal, but forging a winning side quickly may be tough, particularly after the injury to Christopher Nkunku.

Liverpool’s investment has been more targeted, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister brought in to refresh the midfield.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Chelsea vs Liverpool is due to kick-off at 4.30pm on Sunday 13 August at Stamford Bridge in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 4pm. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team news

Chelsea have confirmed that Christopher Nkunku will be out for “an extended period” after undergoing knee surgery. Mauricio Pochettino continues to chase midfield reinforcements, but centre-half Axel Disasi has been secured to provide the manager with another defensive option. Reece James has been appointed as captain.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are also said to still be in the mix for another high-price midfield recruit despite adding Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, who could make competitive Liverpool debuts at Stamford Bridge. Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic continue to work their way back from injury lay-offs and may be absent.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa; James, Silva, Colwill, Chilwell; Gallagher, Fernandez; Sterling, Chukwuemeka, Mudryk; Jackson.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gakpo; Salah, Nunez, Jota.

Odds

Chelsea win 83/41

Draw 11/4

Liverpool win 7/5

Prediction

An entertaining score draw to start the season. Chelsea 2-2 Liverpool