Liverpool are travelling to Chelsea today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League.

The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.

The Blues face several injury problems. Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

The match kicks off today, Sunday 2 January, at 4.30pm GMT.

How to watch

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are without Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are both still on the road to full recovery from Covid-19.

Liverpool have most key players available, with only Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott on their injury table. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are available before travelling to the African Cup of Nations. Thiago Alcantara was left out of the defeat at Leicester with a minor niggle but could return.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Odds

Chelsea 21/10

Draw 23/9

Liverpool 13/9

Prediction

This is a big game on the back of dropped points by both teams, and the loser is probably out of the title race. Chelsea’s injury woes and troubling form suggest Liverpool might have the edge, even though they are away from home. Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool.