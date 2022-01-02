Is Chelsea vs Liverpool on TV today? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Everything you need to know about the Premier League encounter between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Sunday 02 January 2022 09:56
Comments
Mohamed Salah levels for Liverpool against Leicester City

Liverpool are travelling to Chelsea today in a crunch meeting at the top of the Premier League.

The two teams are separated by only one point – Chelsea are second with Liverpool third – after both slipped up in midweek, allowing leaders Manchester City to move eight points clear at the top coming into the weekend.

The Blues face several injury problems. Reece James and Andreas Christensen are the latest defenders to join an injury list which includes Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell. Liverpool meanwhile are enjoying the return of Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to their group.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Chelsea vs Liverpool?

Recommended

The match kicks off today, Sunday 2 January, at 4.30pm GMT.

How to watch

Chelsea vs Liverpool will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Subscribers can stream the game online live via the Sky Sports app and website.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are without Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen and Reece James, while Timo Werner and Kai Havertz are both still on the road to full recovery from Covid-19.

Liverpool have most key players available, with only Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, Nat Phillips and Harvey Elliott on their injury table. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are available before travelling to the African Cup of Nations. Thiago Alcantara was left out of the defeat at Leicester with a minor niggle but could return.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; Hudson-Odoi, Kante, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Ziyech.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Mane.

Odds

Chelsea 21/10

Draw 23/9

Liverpool 13/9

Recommended

Prediction

This is a big game on the back of dropped points by both teams, and the loser is probably out of the title race. Chelsea’s injury woes and troubling form suggest Liverpool might have the edge, even though they are away from home. Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in