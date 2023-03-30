Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea face another tricky test when they take on the reigning European champions, Lyon, at Stamford Bridge on Thursday for the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final.

Emma Hayes’ side take a slight advantage into the game after winning 1-0 in France last week thanks to Guro Reiten’s first half strike.

The Blues come into the match on the back of a 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Women’s Super League but they are in impeccable form at home this season having won all 12 of their home fixtures across all competitions.

The first leg was a closely contested affair with both teams creating chances on goal without dominating the game so expect more of the same tonight.

The winner will face Barcelona in the semi-finals after the 2021 champions thrashed Roma 5-1 at the Nou Camp, sealing a 6-1 win on aggregate.

When is Chelsea vs Lyon?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Thursday 30 March at Stamford Bridge, London.

How can I watch it?

Every game in this season’s Women’s Champions League knockout stages is being broadcast live on streaming platform DAZN, and also on DAZN’s YouTube channel. You can set reminders to receive a notification of when the stream goes live, which is 15 minutes before the start of each match

You can sign up to DAZN where the matches will also be streamed for free across their digital platforms. The YouTube stream will also be embedded on Uefa.com and on Uefa.tv for all Women’s Champions League games.

What is the team news?

Pernille Harder, Katerina Svitkova and Fran Kirby are all still injured for Chelsea and Erin Cuthbert is a major doubt for the game having been forced off in the second half against Man City at the weekend.

The Blues are hopeful Millie Bright can return to the backline after missing Sunday’s defeat due to an injury she picked up against Lyon in the first leg.

Lyon, meanwhile, will be without Griedge Mbock, Amandine Henry and Catarina Macario, who are all struggling with injury issues.

Ada Hegerberg scored within a minute of her introduction at the weekend after making her long-awaited return from injury, but due to her lack of match fitness, she will probably start on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Berger; Perisset, Buchanan, Bright, Carter; Leupolz, Ingle; James, Fleming, Reiten; Kerr

Lyon XI: Endler; Carpenter, Gilles, Renard, Bacha; Horan, Egurrola, Marozsan; Cascarino, Dabritz, Le Sommer