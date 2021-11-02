(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea head into their fourth Champions League group stage match looking for another three points which would leave them within touching distance of the knock-out phase, as they face Swedish side Malmo on Tuesday evening. So far, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won twice and suffered defeat to group leaders Juventus, who are at home to Dynamo Kyiv this evening - victory for the Blues would likely see a six-point gap between themselves and third place.

Domestically, Chelsea beat Newcastle comfortably at the weekend after progressing through to the League Cup quarter-finals a week ago, leaving them on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Malmo have lost just once in a six-game run of their own, but that was against their visitors tonight, in a 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

The Blues still have injury concerns in their forward line with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner sidelined, while Mateo Kovacic is also out injured to further whittle down Tuchel’s squad options until after the upcoming international break. Even so, they’ll be heavy favourites to win here. Follow all the latest updates from Malmo vs Chelsea below: