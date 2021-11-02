Malmo vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League latest score, goals and updates from fixture tonight
All the latest updates from the Eleda Stadion
Follow live coverage as Chelsea head into their fourth Champions League group stage match looking for another three points which would leave them within touching distance of the knock-out phase, as they face Swedish side Malmo on Tuesday evening. So far, Thomas Tuchel’s side have won twice and suffered defeat to group leaders Juventus, who are at home to Dynamo Kyiv this evening - victory for the Blues would likely see a six-point gap between themselves and third place.
Domestically, Chelsea beat Newcastle comfortably at the weekend after progressing through to the League Cup quarter-finals a week ago, leaving them on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Malmo have lost just once in a six-game run of their own, but that was against their visitors tonight, in a 4-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.
The Blues still have injury concerns in their forward line with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner sidelined, while Mateo Kovacic is also out injured to further whittle down Tuchel’s squad options until after the upcoming international break. Even so, they’ll be heavy favourites to win here. Follow all the latest updates from Malmo vs Chelsea below:
9 mins: More slick passing from Chelsea sees the ball come up the pitch from the right side and out to Callum Hudson-Odoi making his way into the left side of the penalty area. He shifts the ball onto his right foot and shoots just as he gets into the box but Nielsen is there to block the effort and clear his lines.
6 mins: The Malmo fans are in full voice as Chelsea play the ball into the middle of the pitch. Hakim Ziyech lets it roll away and almost loses it to a back-tracking Sebastian Nanasi but Loftus-Cheek shoulder barges him away from the ball and gets penalised. Free kick to Malmo.
3 mins: Chelsea win a throw in deep in their own defensive third and work it nicely out from the back. Edouard Mendy passing it out to Andreas Christensen who sends it across to Thiago Silva. He gives the ball to Rudiger who fires one up the pitch and gets Havertz into the box. He turns and looks to shoot but Lasse Nielsen nips across him and both players come together. Haverz goes down in the area looking for a penalty but the referee waves play on and VAR doesn’t overrule that decision.
Kick off: Kai Havertz gets the ball rolling with a pass back to Ruben Loftus-Cheek. He gives it to Antonio Rudiger who flicks an aerial pass up the middle of the pitch but Havertz can’t bring it under control and Franz Brorsson heads it away for Malmo.
Malmo vs Chelsea
Here come the teams. The last time Chelsea played at the Eleda Stadion they won 2-1 in a Europa League game before going on to win the trophy in the same season.
Will history repeat itself again? A win here for Chelsea and the Blues lifting the Champions League trophy in May?
Tuchel on team changes
Thomas Tuchel spoke about his decision to drop Ben Chilwell and Reece James for tonight’s game despite both full-backs being in great goalscoring form. He said:
Tuchel also spoke about Rube Loftus-Cheek’s involvement and compared him to teammate Mateo Kovacic in his desire to drive the ball up the pitch adding:
Havertz leads the line
Kai Havertz last scored in Chelsea’s 1-1 draw with Southampton in the Carabao Cup a week ago and the striker has two in his last four games for the club which as many as in his previous 15 matches.
Famously he scored the only goal in Chelsea’s Champions League final win over Manchester City last season and with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner injured now is the time to stake his claim as Chelsea’s number one striker.
Loftus-Cheek starts for Chelsea
Ruben Loftus-Cheek makes his first start in a Champions League match for six years. He will want to impress alongside Jorginho in the midfield but how will he get on for Chelsea tonight?
Tomasson on Champions League nights
Malmo coach, Jon Dahl Tomasson, spoke about the experience of having Champions League football at the Eleda Stadion comparing the atmosphere to a party. He said:
Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea
Chelsea have won ten of their 16 games this season in all competitions including four in a row before being held by Southampton in the League Cup on 26th October, a tie they eventually won on penalties.
They have won ten of their 14 Premier League away games under Thomas Tuchel with three draws and one defeat. Only former Blues managers José Mourinho and Guus Hiddink, both 13, reached double figures quicker.
The London club have kept four clean sheets in their last five matches and are yet to concede more than one goal in a game in 2021/22.
