Chelsea vs Man City live: WSL season gets underway as Sam Kerr returns for defending champions

Sonia Bompastor led Chelsea to an invincible season in her debut WSL season last term

Will Castle
Friday 05 September 2025 19:46 BST
Smith signing 'great' for Arsenal's WSL title chances - White

Chelsea begin their bid for a seventh successive WSL title as they play host to hopeful challengers Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Sonia Bompastor managed to guide the Blues to a coveted invincible crown in her debut season in England last term, maintaining Chelsea’s imperious status that was left by Emma Hayes.

Chelsea begin the season with a handful of injury problems, with Lauren James, Lucy Bronze and Mayra Ramirez all out, but welcome the long-awaited return of Sam Kerr, who has been out since tearing her ACL in January 2024 and starts on the bench tonight.

Man City, meanwhile, endured an underwhelming season as they missed out on Champions League qualification, sacking manager Gareth Taylor in the midst of their struggles.

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge below:

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

15 mins: Worrying look to the bench from Yamashita who appears to have injured her shoulder.

Keating gets up and is ready to get stripped, but City’s No 1 gives the OK to continue. One to keep an eye on.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:46

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

12 mins: Really nice work from Baltimore to chop back and forth with the ball before delivering - good take by City stopper Yamashita to quell the danger.

It’s been a bright start.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:43

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

10 mins: Another Chelsea corner headed away, but this one falls to Walsh who fires a half-volleyed shot that is nodded by a City defender and goes over the bar.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:42

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

8 mins: First Chelsea attack sees Carpenter drive down the right wing before delivering towards Beever-Jones.

It goes over the forward’s head after a moment of hesitation but Casparij nevertheless hooks out for a corner.

Nothing comes from the corner, but better from the champions.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:39

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

6 mins: Chelsea beginning to control the ball a bit more after an early spell of City dominance.

Ticking it around the back at the moment.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:37

Chelsea 0-0 Man City

3 mins: SAVE! First shot goes City’s way as Bunny Shaw is slotted through.

With Bright and Hampton to beat, she fires for the far corner and it’s well parried away by the Lionesses stopper.

All City so far, it must be said.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:34

KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Man City

THE 2025/26 WSL SEASON IS UNDERWAY!

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:31

The players are out

Both sets of players are welcomed to the Stamford Bridge pitch to a pyro display fitting of the WSL’s return.

Moments until kick-off.

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:28

T-minus five minutes until the WSL season gets underway!

We are just five minutes away from kick-off as the new WSL season gets underway!

The players are ready. Stamford Bridge is ready. We are so back.

Stay tuned for minute-by-minute updates of all the action!

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:25

Alyssa Thompson presented to Stamford Bridge

She isn’t in the squad tonight, but club-record Chelsea signing Alyssa Thompson has been presented to the Stamford Bridge faithful following her deadline day move!

Will Castle5 September 2025 19:24

