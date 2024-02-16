Chelsea take on Man City in the WSL on Friday evening (Getty Images)

Chelsea host Manchester City at Kingsmeadow in what could be a title-deciding Women’s Super League clash.

Chelsea have won the last three successive titles, including a win in 2021, where they pipped their opponents to the title by just two points.

Emma Hayes’ side lead City by three points, and have the opportunity to extend their advantage to six points with just eight games remaining.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for four trophies, and it will be Hayes’ last chance to win the Champions League before she departs at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States’ Women’s team.

