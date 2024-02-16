Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: WSL team news, line ups and more from the Kingsmeadow Stadium
Follow all the live action from the WSL clash at Kingsmeadow
Chelsea host Manchester City at Kingsmeadow in what could be a title-deciding Women’s Super League clash.
Chelsea have won the last three successive titles, including a win in 2021, where they pipped their opponents to the title by just two points.
Emma Hayes’ side lead City by three points, and have the opportunity to extend their advantage to six points with just eight games remaining.
Chelsea are still in the hunt for four trophies, and it will be Hayes’ last chance to win the Champions League before she departs at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States’ Women’s team.
Follow all the live action in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.
WSL Chelsea vs Man City
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Super League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Kingsmeadow.
