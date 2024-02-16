Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

As it happenedended1708098593

Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: WSL team news, line ups and more from the Kingsmeadow Stadium

Follow all the live action from the WSL clash at Kingsmeadow

Sonia Twigg
Friday 16 February 2024 15:49
Comments
<p>Chelsea take on Man City in the WSL on Friday evening </p>

Chelsea take on Man City in the WSL on Friday evening

(Getty Images)

Chelsea host Manchester City at Kingsmeadow in what could be a title-deciding Women’s Super League clash.

Chelsea have won the last three successive titles, including a win in 2021, where they pipped their opponents to the title by just two points.

Emma Hayes’ side lead City by three points, and have the opportunity to extend their advantage to six points with just eight games remaining.

Chelsea are still in the hunt for four trophies, and it will be Hayes’ last chance to win the Champions League before she departs at the end of the season to become head coach of the United States’ Women’s team.

Follow all the live action in the blog below, and get the latest odds and tips here.

Recommended

1708094280

WSL Chelsea vs Man City

Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the Women’s Super League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City at Kingsmeadow.

Sonia Twigg16 February 2024 14:38

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in