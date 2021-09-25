Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Pep Guardiola’s side travel to the European champions, who beat the Citizens three successive times towards the end of last season
Follow live coverage as Chelsea host Manchester City in a pivotal match in this season’s Premier League title race.
Thomas Tuchel is ignoring his rivalry with Pep Guardiola, after beating the Spaniard three straight times, including the iconic 1-0 victory in the Champions League final.
City will be keen to reestablish their dominance as they defend their title, having slipped off the pace further last weekend with the goalless draw with Southampton, but the Blues now have a newfound cutting edge in attack, following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku. City sit three points behind the Blues, who are joint-top alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, with a fascinating title race in store.
The game is likely to fall into the category of a “six-pointer”, with Tuchel claiming the match is a 50-50 contest: “It is a six-pointer between two teams who are clearly rivals for the top four, but it’s too early (for the title race). The last three games, I see three 50-50 matches... Little details decide, small situations can give you an advantage, you need a little bit of luck. I expect another 50-50 match tomorrow. It does not take a miracle to win but we need our best performance... it will be one of the biggest tests in European football.” Follow live updates from Stamford Bridge below:
Romelu Lukaku is the only Chelsea player to net more than one top-flight goal this season, with the Londoners boasting a league-high 10 different scorers (excluding own goals).
Lukaku has five goals in 16 league and cup appearances versus Manchester City, but has failed to score in his last four games against them (all with Manchester United).
Chelsea have conceded one league goal this season, their lowest total at this stage since 2010, when - coincidentally - they lost their sixth match 1-0 to Manchester City.
They have kept 15 clean sheets in 24 Premier League games under Thomas Tuchel, more than any other side since the German took charge and the Blues are unbeaten in 91 top-flight home matches in which they led at half-time since a 5-3 loss against Arsenal in 2011 with 75 wins, and 16 draws.
Dominant Chelsea should remind Man City of Man City
There is very little to scratch at when discussing a premier football mind of our time, but if there is a dent in Pep Guardiola’s armour, it stems from overthinking and obsessing about combating a formidable opponent, which often results in Manchester City forsaking their surety.
It is an overwhelming compliment when the City boss considers you such a threat, which is the position Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea also occupy.
In three games spanning three competitions in little over a month last season, the west London side completed a hat-trick over Guardiola’s machine.
Dominant Chelsea should remind Man City of Man City
Thomas Tuchel’s side have started the season as they mean to go on and are showing more than a few similarities to Pep Guardiola’s 100-point machine of 2017/18
Tuchel on beating Guardiola
Thomas Tuchel was asked about Chelsea’s three game winning run over Manchester City and what it means. He said:
Chelsea could record four consecutive victories against Manchester City in all competitions for the first time since an eight-match sequence between 2005 and 2009.
City are vying to win back-to-back games at Stamford Bridge in the top flight, a feat they last achieved in 1955.
None of the last 12 league encounters have been drawn, with Chelsea winning five to City’s seven.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola puts Chelsea defeats behind him to prepare for new challenge
Pep Guardiola insisted Chelsea’s run of victories over Manchester City last season – capped by lifting the Champions League trophy – belongs in the past as he looked ahead to Saturday’s Premier League clash between the title contenders.
Man City boss Pep Guardiola puts Chelsea defeats behind him
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel secured victory over Guardiola’s men three times in short succession at the end of last season
Pep remembers Champions League final
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have lost their last three fixtures against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea. The most recent and painful match came back in May when Kai Havertz led Chelsea to a 1-0 victory in the Champions League final and Guardiola has been reminiscing on that defeat.
"We lose but we played a great final," he said. "I had the feeling then and when I saw it again in these days that we played with courage and personality.
"We tried to do it but unfortunately in the long balls, the counter attacks and with the second balls they were better than us and they beat us."
Chelsea vs Man City - Team changes
As expected there are a bunch of changes made by both managers from their Carabao Cup third round ties.
Thomas Tuchel keeps Reece James, N’Golo Kante and Timo Werner in the starting line-up but replaces the other eight players. There’s a recall for Edouard Mendy after he overcame a hip injury, Romelu Lukaku starts up top and captain Cesar Azpilicueta is brought back in.
For Man City Pep Guardiola makes nine changes. Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden keep their places after impressing against Wycombe in midweek. Both players are returning after injury and today’s game will be their first big test. Gabriel Jesus is recalled to lead the line with Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish also involved.
Chelsea vs Man City - Team news
Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Foden, Jesus, Grealish
Mason Mount injury: Chelsea midfielder to miss Man City match
Thomas Tuchel has said Mason Mount will miss out on their Premier League clash against defending champions Manchester City due to a ‘minor’ knock.
Mount last played in the Blues’ Carabao Cup victory over Aston Villa on Wednesday, coming on for N’Golo Kante at half-time.
Mason Mount to miss Man City match with injury
Mount picked up a ‘minor injury’ against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup
