Follow live coverage as Chelsea host Manchester City in a pivotal match in this season’s Premier League title race.

Thomas Tuchel is ignoring his rivalry with Pep Guardiola, after beating the Spaniard three straight times, including the iconic 1-0 victory in the Champions League final.

City will be keen to reestablish their dominance as they defend their title, having slipped off the pace further last weekend with the goalless draw with Southampton, but the Blues now have a newfound cutting edge in attack, following the acquisition of Romelu Lukaku. City sit three points behind the Blues, who are joint-top alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, with a fascinating title race in store.

The game is likely to fall into the category of a “six-pointer”, with Tuchel claiming the match is a 50-50 contest: “It is a six-pointer between two teams who are clearly rivals for the top four, but it’s too early (for the title race). The last three games, I see three 50-50 matches... Little details decide, small situations can give you an advantage, you need a little bit of luck. I expect another 50-50 match tomorrow. It does not take a miracle to win but we need our best performance... it will be one of the biggest tests in European football.” Follow live updates from Stamford Bridge below: