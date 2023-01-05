Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City will look to narrow the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal tonight, as the defending champions travel to Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

Man City dropped points last time out in their pursuit of the Gunners, drawing 1-1 with strugglers Everton, but Arsenal then slipped up with their own stalemate – against third-placed Newcastle on Tuesday (3 January).

It means the gap between the league’s top two teams is eight points, though Pep Guardiola’s Man City have a game in hand as they take on mid-table Chelsea.

Graham Potter’s Blues have been in uninspiring form, which continued in their 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest in their most recent game. Is the Chelsea coach on borrowed time, or can he turn things around with this clash with City, four days before the sides meet again in the FA Cup?

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 5 January.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Reece James’ most recent injury sees him join long-term absentees N’Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Chelsea. However, the game may come too soon for recovering left back Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Man City are set to be without centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, both of whom are dealing with minor injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Sterling, Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Chelsea - 4/1

Man City - 13/20

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

While both teams dropped points by drawing in their respective outings last weekend, Man City seem the likelier to bounce back here and capitalise on Arsenal’s stalemate with Newcastle to narrow the gap at the top. Chelsea 0-1 Man City.