Manchester City enter a potentially crucial eight days early in their season as they visit Stamford Bridge to take on Chelsea.

The Premier League champions also face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and host Liverpool domestically in the near future, with Pep Guardiola confronting an increasingly concerning injury list.

Ilkay Gundogan, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri have all had injury issues in the last couple of weeks.

There are fewer concerns for league leaders Chelsea, presumed by many to be the likeliest team to take the crown from Guardiola’s side, though Edouard Mendy is doubtful for Thomas Tuchel’s side after missing their 3-0 win over Tottenham last weekend.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport website or app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time”, and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups:

Chelsea - Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz; Lukaku

Manchester City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden; Sterling, Torres, Grealish.

Odds

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4

Prediction

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City