Chelsea and Manchester City will go head to head twice this week, starting with tonight’s Premier League game at Stamford Bridge.

Four days before these two teams meet in the FA Cup, Man City will seek to continue hunting down league leaders Arsenal, who dropped points on Tuesday (3 January) in a draw with Newcastle.

While City also slipped up last time out in drawing 1-1 with Everton, the defending champions have a game in hand as they bid to narrow an eight-point gap to the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Chelsea sit mid-table amid an unimpressive run under Graham Potter, which most recently took in a 1-1 draw against relegation favourites Nottingham Forest.

Here’s all you need to know.

When is it?

Chelsea vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 5 January.

How can I watch it?

The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Reece James’ most recent injury sees him join long-term absentees N’Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Chelsea. However, the game may come too soon for recovering left back Ben Chilwell.

Meanwhile, Man City are set to be without centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, both of whom are dealing with minor injuries.

Predicted line-ups

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Sterling, Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Foden.

Odds

Chelsea - 4/1

Man City - 13/20

Draw - 3/1

Via Betfair.

Prediction

While both teams dropped points by drawing in their respective outings last weekend, Man City seem the likelier to bounce back here and capitalise on Arsenal’s stalemate with Newcastle to narrow the gap at the top. Chelsea 0-1 Man City.