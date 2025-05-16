Chelsea hold their ‘billion-pound’ bottle to keep Champions League destiny in own hands

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea’s destiny was slipping from their grasp. They sat in sixth, the time ticking away, the verdicts that, once again, they were blue billion-pound bottle jobs growing nearer. Until the man who was one of the first of their £1.2bn spending spree, who, for a while, had looked one of the worst of them, intervened. Marc Cucurella’s goal means Chelsea are one win away, even if that one game is away at Nottingham Forest, who harbour similar aspirations of a berth in the Champions League.

Chelsea may yet face Manchester United there. Clubs who met in the 2008 Champions League final were watched by Todd Boehly and Jim Ratcliffe, seemingly studies in unsuccessful ownership. And yet their playthings appear too big to fail completely, their resources such that they can afford many a mistake and yet still end up among the European elite, nevertheless delivered a compelling contest. There was jeopardy only for Chelsea, as Aston Villa overcame Tottenham, their hopes seemed to be receding, their diaries for the 2025-26 season having Thursday night action pencilled again.

Until Cucurella turned match-winner, to the particular relief, in all probability, of two spectators: Boehly, whose vast outlay is yet to bring a footballing return, and Nicolas Jackson, who jeopardised it still further with his reckless red card at Newcastle. So Chelsea lacked a senior specialist striker. But then, since the middle of December, Cucurella has outscored Jackson anyway. A talismanic figure is also a diminutive one, but the small Spaniard delivered the kind of header that many a centre-forward built a career upon. “It is not about how big you are or small,” said Enzo Maresca. “It is being in the right place at the right moment.” Which, in the table, Chelsea are.

They condemned United to a defeat; an 18th of the league campaign one, albeit one of the less damning. A side with little to play for other than the considerable carrot of Europa League final places provided some resistance. Maresca took particular satisfaction with victory because some of United’s finer results have come away against the elite. Yet Ruben Amorim’s side nevertheless have two points from their last eight games. “We have full acknowledgement of that,” said Amorim. “Nothing is going to change this season.”

Chelsea’s is nearing fulfilment. “Step by step we are creating something special,” said Cucurella. That may be an exaggeration but they have eight wins in their last nine home league games. While United failed to score, for the 15th time in the top flight this season, Chelsea found a finish. On a night when they were short of forwards, with Jackson suspended, Christopher Nkunku injured, Jadon Sancho ineligible, Mykhailo Mudryk in limbo and Joao Felix in Milan, the answer instead came in the form of full-backs.

open image in gallery Marc Cucurella (left) won it as the defenders came up trumps for Chelsea once again ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Reece James delivered a superb cross to set up Cucurella, capping off an influential display ( Getty Images )

Defenders proved the best form of attack. Maresca’s decision to recall Reece James was justified. The right-back had provided the shot of the game, leaving the post reverberating as a swerving drive was struck with supreme technique. Instead of scoring a goal, he made one. James chipped a cross to the far post, Cucurella timed his run to head in his seventh goal in little over five months emphatically. “The assist from the right-back the goal from the left-back and it is the way I like to play,” added Maresca. “Cucurella is very intelligent and very clever."

A Euro 2024 champion and the captain assumed responsibility. They eased the huge burden on an untried rookie. Tyrique George’s first Premier League start came as the main striker. The teenager completed more passes to referee Chris Kavanagh than his teammates in the hour. He did at least manage to run on to Cole Palmer’s pass: he was initially awarded a penalty for Andre Onana’s challenge. Sent to the monitor, Kavanagh overturned his initial decision, ruling the goalkeeper had got that ball. That apart, the unfortunate George felt a passenger.

But it was a night when the emotions altered as decisions were first made and then revoked. Harry Maguire seemed to put United ahead; but the foot that volleyed in Bruno Fernandes’ cross had been fractionally offside.

open image in gallery Many of Chelsea’s better moments revolved around boyhood United fan Cole Palmer ( Getty Images )

For Chelsea, many of the better moments revolved around a boyhood United fan. Palmer provided defence-splitting passes when Noni Madueke blazed a shot over and placed one wide. He had the effort Onana parried unconvincingly. His creativity led to the penalty that wasn’t.

For United, there was a lone legal effort on target but Mason Mount, booed by the Chelsea fans who used to celebrate him, shot wide after a dart from Amad Diallo. They were twinned as the No 10s, the Ivorian bringing a verve on the break, and indicating they could occupy the same roles in Bilbao on Wednesday.

Amorim had named a stronger side than many expected, giving his charges the chance to play themselves in or out of their final side. None got injured and a couple emerged in credit, though perhaps not Alejandro Garnacho, culpable for the goal. Amorim attributed it to his substitutions, removing Luke Shaw, Casemiro and Mount to protect them. Chelsea may have rued his choice of starting 11 as United were competitive enough to accumulate six cautions and while Tottenham fielded a rather weaker team. The goals that Ezri Konsa and Boubacar Kamara scored temporarily took them up to fourth place. Until Cucurella leapt to send Chelsea soaring above them. “The club belongs in the Champions League,” said James. They are almost back in it.