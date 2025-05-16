Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Blues target top four as injuries mount for Ruben Amorim
Enzo Maresca’s men must collect three points to keep themselves inside the Champions League places
Chelsea host Manchester United this evening in a crucial clash that could determine which European competition they play in next season.
The Champions League race is electric this year with five teams having a realistic chance at securing a spot in Europe’s top tournament for 2025/26. A place in the top five will be enough for Chelsea who currently sit fifth but are level on points with Aston Villa and just one ahead of Nottingham Forest.
To keep their destiny in their own hands they must defeat Ruben Amorim’s struggling Red Devils and collect three points which would propel them above Manchester City into fourth.
For their part, United’s route to the Champions League can only come through the Europa League where they are preparing to face Tottenham in the final next week. Amorim will be without key defenders for tonight’s match as they work to be fit for that final and he is expected to field a weaker side against the Blues.
Follow all the latest updates from Stamford Bridge with our live blog below:
'Big responsibility for Tyrique George'
So it is actually Tyrique George leading the line, not Pedro Neto. A big responsibility for the teenager on his first Premier League start. Meanwhile, predictably, Mount has been booed.
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
5 mins: CHANCE! Massive chance for Chelsea to nab an early lead!
Fantastic pass through the gap from Palmer picks out an on-rushing Madueke in space in the box.
Madueke hits it first time but shins it over the bar from close range!
Chelsea 0-0 Man United
3 mins: Early glimpse for United as Fernandes whips in a delightful delivery towards a head in red, but the resulting effort loops into the hands of Sanchez.
KICK-OFF! Chelsea 0-0 Man United
And we’re underway!
Mason Mount gets on the ball early and gets the expected reaction from the Chelsea faithful - a chorus of boos.
Closing in on kick-off
Just a few minutes until we get underway at Stamford Bridge.
It’s must-win for Chelsea, while Man United’s main concern will be leaving London with all their players unscathed ahead of next week’s Europa League final.
Stay tuned for all the action, next up.
The objective is simple for Chelsea
For the Blues, the task for the remainder of the season is simple. Two games left, two wins needed to ensure Champions League football next term.
"It is two games to go,” Maresca said. “We are in a position where we don't need to watch what they do, it is just on us."
Enzo Maresca confirms plan up top
Enzo Maresca has confirmed it will by Tyrique George leading the line for Chelsea.
"I see young talent,” he told Sky Sports. “He can give us lots of energy.
“He is good in these kind of games. We need to attack in-behind and we need threat - he can do that."
Ruben Amorim not concerned about risking injuries
"We have five days to prepare for the final,” he told Sky Sports. “We are focused on this game and sometimes the best way to prepare for a final is to compete."
"The biggest problems (with injuries) that we have this season is during training. So, we never know where the danger is."
The stage is set
It’s a glorious evening in SW6 - perfect conditions ahead of a later-than-usual 8:15pm kick-off.
Just over half an hour until we underway.
Ruben Amorim delivers warning to Man United players ahead of Europa League final
Ruben Amorim has told his Manchester United team they could play their way in or out of the side for the Europa League final when they face Chelsea tonight.
“Yes, that is clear,” Amorim said. “I know already the starting 11 I am thinking for Chelsea and then I will see. Even the way we play there against Chelsea, I will see it and it is going to important for the next one.”
