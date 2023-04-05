Chelsea in discussions with Frank Lampard over interim manager role

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea are talking to Frank Lampard about an interim role as they continue their pursuit of a permanent manager, in what would be a sensational return to the club before the Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid.

The club have been conducting interviews with Julian Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique as they seek to speak to up to seven candidates, but with that a thorough process that could go on longer than a few weeks, the Stamford Bridge hierarchy are keen to get a more experienced name in for this prestige European tie.

Around the club, the feeling is they have a good chance of victory in the Champions League, and it would be asking a lot of Bruno Saltor to take them through that given the 0-0 against Liverpool on Tuesday represented the first-ever time he picked a team.

Lampard attended that game and sat behind co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, and has engaged in proper discussion over Wednesday.

It would mark a remarkable return just two years after the Chelsea playing legend was sacked as manager, and could yet represent a twist on history if he ends up as a stand-in who wins the Champions League. It was after Lampard left in 2021 that Thomas Tuchel won the trophy.

With talks so far progressing well, Lampard could even be in place for the match against Wolves at the weekend.

