Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1672947724

Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Thursday 05 January 2023 19:00
Comments
A general view of Stamford Bridge
A general view of Stamford Bridge
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1672947701

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Chelsea have stayed unbeaten since they returned to action from the World Cup break, but they have yet to show the same form that helped them enjoy a nine-match unbeaten run when Potter took charge earlier this season. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest last time out, just a few days after beating Bournemouth 2-0.

5 January 2023 19:41
1672947602

Chelsea vs Manchester City

The two sides will be sick of the sight of each other by the end of this week, with the two teams set to meet in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday. While Graham Potter and Pep Guardiola are likely to make wholesale changes for that match, they will do all they can to field the strongest teams possible for this Premier League battle.

5 January 2023 19:40
1672947194

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Hello and welcome to tonight's live coverage of the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Manchester City from Stamford Bridge.

5 January 2023 19:33
1672946972

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:29
1672946912

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:28
1672946431

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:20
1672946399

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:19
1672945850

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:10
1672945230

Chelsea vs Manchester City

5 January 2023 19:00
1672945206

Chelsea vs Manchester City

Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.

Whether it's Premier League, Champions League, a European Championship or the World Cup we will keep you up to date with everything you need to know.

We will have all the latest scores, goals and updates plus analysis and reaction throughout the game here.

5 January 2023 19:00

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in