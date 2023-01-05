Chelsea vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Man City will cut the gap on league leaders Arsenal to just five points with victory over Chelsea
Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland ‘plays with passion’
Manchester City can draw closer to Premier League leaders Arsenal if they defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight. The reigning champions are eight points behind the Gunners but have played one game less than Mikel Arteta’s men.
Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton last time out despite dominating in possession and chances created. Erling Haaland added another goal to his ever-growing tally before Demarai Gray banged home an equaliser in the second half.
It was a similar story for Chelsea who took on Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Raheem Sterling sent the Blues ahead after quarter of an hour, but the London side were wasteful in possession and allowed Forest to counterattack repeatedly before a corner saw Serge Aurier turn the ball into the back of the net . Graham Potter’s side are still looking to build some consistency and with the opportunity to move closer to Arsenal on the cards for City they should expect a difficult encounter this evening.
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League:
Chelsea have failed to score in their last three encounters in all competitions against Manchester City. They’ve lost each one of those games.
The teams will also meet again in the FA Cup third round at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Manchester City are aiming to win four consecutive matches against Chelsea for the first time. They have won seven of the 10 most recent Premier League meetings, losing the other three.
Potter backs Sterling to deliver
Chelsea manager Graham Potter has backed Raheem Sterling to recover his form despite a difficult start to his time in west London following his move from Manchester City.
"It’s been a challenge for him but it’s been a challenging period for everybody," Potter said of Sterling, who has scored six goals in 21 games in all competitions.
"There’s been a lot of change and a lot has happened, so in that regard, it’s not easy to completely settle or hit the ground running.
"There is more to come from Raheem I’m sure but he gives his best every day and we need to help him get to the level we know he can reach."
Benoit Badiashile: Chelsea confirm signing of defender on seven-and-a-half-year contract
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of France international defender Benoit Badiashile from Monaco.
The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a seven-and-a-half year contract with Chelsea and arrives on a reported €38m fee.
Badiashile becomes Chelsea’s second signing of the January transfer window, joining the 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana, and it follows a record-breaking summer of business which also saw the Blues invest heavily in defenders Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly and Marc Cucurella.
Chelsea had been keen to sign a left-sided centre-back this window, having also been linked with RB Leipzig and Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol.
The 22-year-old centre-back has signed a contract through until June 2030
Chelsea vs Man City prediction
While both teams dropped points by drawing in their respective outings last weekend, Man City seem the likelier to bounce back here and capitalise on Arsenal’s stalemate with Newcastle to narrow the gap at the top.
Chelsea 0-1 Man City.
Chelsea vs Man City predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Silva, Koulibaly, Cucurella, Kovacic, Zakaria, Sterling, Mount, Pulisic, Aubameyang.
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Stones, Akanji, Cancelo, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Haaland, Foden.
What is the team news?
Reece James’ most recent injury sees him join long-term absentees N’Golo Kante and Armando Broja on the sidelines, but midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is back in training for Chelsea.
However, the game may come too soon for recovering left back Ben Chilwell.
Meanwhile, Man City are set to be without centre backs Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias, both of whom are dealing with minor injuries.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man City
Chelsea vs Man City is scheduled to kick off at 8pm GMT on Thursday 5th January.
The game will air live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. It will also stream live on the broadcaster’s Sky Go app.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League action from Stamford Bridge as Graham Potter’s Chelsea take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.
Both teams come in the match on the back of draws last time out. Chelsea were pegged back by Notttingham Forest after Raheem Sterling had given them the lead whilst City had to settle for a point against Everton after Demarai Gray’s fantastic strike.
There’s a lot on the line as the two Premier League giants clash tonight. Chelsea are floundering in midtable but can propel themselves back into the race for the top four if they pick up three points. Man City, meanwhile, are hoping to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal who have opened up an eight point lead on the reigning champions.
On paper Manchester City have the edge with Erling Haaland maintaining his amazing form despite a break during the World Cup but Chelsea are at home and they’ll make things difficult for Guardiola’s side this evening.
We’ll have all the action, build-up and team news so stick with us throughout the night.
