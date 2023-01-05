✕ Close Pep Guardiola says Erling Haaland ‘plays with passion’

Manchester City can draw closer to Premier League leaders Arsenal if they defeat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge tonight. The reigning champions are eight points behind the Gunners but have played one game less than Mikel Arteta’s men.

Pep Guardiola’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Everton last time out despite dominating in possession and chances created. Erling Haaland added another goal to his ever-growing tally before Demarai Gray banged home an equaliser in the second half.

It was a similar story for Chelsea who took on Nottingham Forest in their last outing. Raheem Sterling sent the Blues ahead after quarter of an hour, but the London side were wasteful in possession and allowed Forest to counterattack repeatedly before a corner saw Serge Aurier turn the ball into the back of the net . Graham Potter’s side are still looking to build some consistency and with the opportunity to move closer to Arsenal on the cards for City they should expect a difficult encounter this evening.

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League: