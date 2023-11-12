Chelsea vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Chelsea are hoping to win consecutive games when they take on the Premier League champions
Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League this afternoon seeking to earn back-to-back league wins after they triumphed over Tottenham in a bizarre and highly entertaining encounter last time out.
Mauricio Pochettino’s men defeated Spurs 4-1 but struggled to break down the north London outfit after they had been reduced to nine-men due to red cards for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie. Raheem Sterling set up Nicolas Jackson in the 75th minute which broke Tottenham’s resolve and two further late goals for the 22-year-old striker saw him complete an unlikely hat-trick.
That win took the Blues back into the top-10 and they will be hoping to make further inroads up the table with a positive result at Stamford Bridge.
In contrast, Man City hammered Bournemouth 6-1 before competently sweeping aside Young Boys 3-0 in the Champions League during the week. Pep Guardiola’s men are in top form and despite Chelsea earning a much needed win on their previous outing Pochettino’s men will be up against it today.
Follow all the Premier League action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the game right here:
De Bruyne making progress with hamstring injury
Kevin De Bruyne has been missing from Manchester City’s team since August after injuring his hamstring in the opening game of the season against Burnley.
When speaking about the injuries in his squad Pep Guardiola revealed the Belgian is ‘feeling good’, but is still a few weeks off returning to full training.
“I spoke with him and he said he feels really good,” said Gaurdiola, “He’s not training with us yet and I don’t know when he will. I would say he’s in the last phase before he trains with us again.
“I think (that could be soon), but I don’t know. This kind of injury, it’s better we don’t put pressure on him If the physio says next step, next step, no pressure.
“Recover, it’s not necessary to take the wrong or bad decision and then you’re back (where you were) again. Kevin’s was a bad injury with surgery, so it’s step by step.”
Guardiola on Stones’ injury
Manchester City boss, Pep Guardiola, has issued an update on John Stones’ injury and confirms that the versatile defender won’t be available until after the international break.
Stones had recently returned to City’s team having been absent since August but picked up a muscle injury in the 3-0 win over Young Boys though Guardiola revealed the issue may not be as bad as initially thought.
“He is injured,” said Guardiola at his Friday press conference. “He is not ready for tomorrow and we will see after international break. I don’t know (whether he will be ready) for Liverpool.
“The doctor says it’s not as bad (as first thought), but still I don’t know. When he is going to be fit again, he will be back.”
Chelsea vs Man City odds and tips
Chelsea and Manchester City face off in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge with Mauricio Pochettino’s men looking for a second win on the bounce on Sunday (4:30pm, Sky Sports Main Event).
The Blues secured a vital win over Tottenham on Monday after Spurs were reduced to nine men.
Nicolas Jackson notched a hat-trick at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and Pochettino will hope that the result kickstarts the forward’s and Chelsea’s campaign.
Chelsea are sitting in mid-table and are a fair distance away from a top four spot, and the sight of the champions arriving at the Bridge will not be a welcome one.
Pep Guardiola’s men have won five on the bounce ahead of their clash with Chelsea, and reclaimed their place at the top of the Premier League following a 6-1 triumph over Bournemouth last week.
City have re-affirmed their status with online football betting sites as the favourites for the title even after a tricky period in September.
The champions will be aiming for a fourth Premier League win in a row to retain their lead at the top of the table heading into the two-week international break.
Looking at the Premier League odds, Guardiola’s men are strong favourites for the clash. Here are our Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions for Sunday’s showdown.
Chelsea vs Manchester City predictions: Premier League betting tips and odds
Our tipster has made three betting predictions for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and City
Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction
Chelsea will be buoyed by their victory over Tottenham last time out but Manchester City are a different prospect. A couple of goals for Pep Guardiola’s men will evaporate the Blues’ confidence and lead City to a relatively comfortable win.
Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City.
Chelsea vs Man City early team news
A numbers of Chelsea’s injury absentees are moving closer to a return, though both Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia remain out for now. Enzo Fernandez and Reece James, who asked to be left out of the England squad this week, should be available to feature, though.
Manchester City suffered their own injury blow in midweek Champions League action, as John Stones left the pitch after picking up a knock. Pep Guardiola admitted his side could be “in trouble” if the versatile defender misses a significant period of time. He was unable to put a possible timeline on a return ahead of this game, while it is also unclear when Kevin De Bruyne will be back to fitness after a long lay-off.
Predicted line-ups
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Silva, Colwill; Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher; Palmer, Jackson, Sterling.
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Walker, Rodri, Kovacic, Doku; Silva, Alvarez; Haaland.
How to watch Chelsea vs Man City?
Chelsea vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 4.30pm GMT on Sunday 12 November at Stamford Bridge.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm GMT. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.
Chelsea vs Manchester City
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Sunday’s Premier League action between Chelsea and Manchester City.
Today’s encounter should be an interesting one with the Blues coming into the match off the back of a 4-1 victory over Tottenham whose title challenge against Man City is stalling. Another victory for Mauricio Pochettino’s men today will send them up the eighth in the league and continue their charge towards the European places.
For City, they’re looking to cement their advantage at the top of the Premier League. They are currently first, level on points with Arsenal but have a game in hand. Should they beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Pep Guardiola’s men will open up a three point lead at the top and will be very difficult to chase down.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the afternoon so stick around as we build up to kick off...
