Two of the Premier League’s presumed title contenders meet as Chelsea host Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel’s side top the league table after a commanding second-half performance took them past Tottenham Hotspur last weekend to continue a strong start to the season that has seen them drop just two points.

Manchester City, meanwhile, were held by Southampton and dropped out of the top four.

Neither side will be keen to cede points to their rivals so early in the new Premier League campaign in a clash that could set the tone for a title battle that is shaping to be incredibly competitive. Both teams also won in midweek to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the match.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 25 September.

How can I watch?

This game will be live on BT Sport 1 with coverage beginning 11:30am. Subscribers can also stream it via the BT Sport website or app.

What is the team news?

Edouard Mendy may be fit to return to the Chelsea side after missing out against Tottenham after suffering a knock in the Champions League fixture against Zenit St Petersburg, though Tuchel said it is “a race against pain and time”, and the German may be forced to call on deputy Kepa Arrizabalaga once more.

Manchester City rang the changes for Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup win against Wycombe Wanderers which means Pep Guardiola was able to rest many of his first-choice team, but the Spaniard is facing an increasingly concerning injury list. Rodri has a muscular problem and is a doubt while John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Aymeric Laporte were all also absent against Southampton last weekend.

Ilkay Gundogan has also suffered an issue ahead of eight days in which Manchester City will play Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool.

Predicted line-ups:

Chelsea - Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Havertz; Lukaku

Manchester City - Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Fernandinho, Foden; Sterling, Torres, Grealish.

Odds

Chelsea: 13/8

Draw: 9/4

Manchester City: 7/4

Prediction

Both sides have combined attacking potency with defensive solidity in a manner one would anticipate from two such expensively procured squads. Though Manchester City’s growing fitness issues may be a concern, they will hope to knock back a Chelsea side bidding to knock the defending Premier League champions from their perch — a draw seems the likeliest outcome. Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City