✕ Close Tuchel: "In our performance we must stop Manchester United performing"

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at the end of a turbulent week for the visitors both on and off the pitch. Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seven days ago, caretaker manager Michael Carrick remains in charge for the visit to the Premier League leaders, with Ralf Rangnick waiting in the wings ahead of his appointment as interim boss. Carrick oversaw an impressive 2-0 victory away to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and a rejuvenated Jadon Sancho on target.

United are in desperate need of a response in the Premier League, however, as last weekend’s 4-1 embarrassment at Watford, which saw the end of Solskjaer’s reign, was their fourth defeat in five. Defeat today could leave United sitting 11th in the Premier League table ahead of Thursday’s match against Arsenal, which is set to be Rangnick’s first game in charge.

Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent week, following a 3-0 win over Leicester and a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus, but Liverpool cut their lead at the top of the table to one point following yesterday’s 4-0 crushing of Southampton. Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a couple of injury blows, too, with Ben Chilwell set to be out until the new year with a knee injury while N’Golo Kante is a major doubt. Follow all the team news and updates below, PLUS the conclusion of Manchester City vs West Ham: