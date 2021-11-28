Chelsea vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and updates today
Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge as Michael Carrick takes his Manchester United side to the Premier League leaders
Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League at the end of a turbulent week for the visitors both on and off the pitch. Following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seven days ago, caretaker manager Michael Carrick remains in charge for the visit to the Premier League leaders, with Ralf Rangnick waiting in the wings ahead of his appointment as interim boss. Carrick oversaw an impressive 2-0 victory away to Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo and a rejuvenated Jadon Sancho on target.
United are in desperate need of a response in the Premier League, however, as last weekend’s 4-1 embarrassment at Watford, which saw the end of Solskjaer’s reign, was their fourth defeat in five. Defeat today could leave United sitting 11th in the Premier League table ahead of Thursday’s match against Arsenal, which is set to be Rangnick’s first game in charge.
Chelsea have enjoyed an excellent week, following a 3-0 win over Leicester and a 4-0 thrashing of Juventus, but Liverpool cut their lead at the top of the table to one point following yesterday’s 4-0 crushing of Southampton. Thomas Tuchel has been dealt a couple of injury blows, too, with Ben Chilwell set to be out until the new year with a knee injury while N’Golo Kante is a major doubt. Follow all the team news and updates below, PLUS the conclusion of Manchester City vs West Ham:
Chelsea vs Man Utd
Reaction from Manchester City’s win over West Ham is still to come but now the focus moves to Stamford Bridge where league leaders Chelsea take on Manchester United. Here are the two line-ups:
Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso, Ziyech, Werner, Hudson-Odoi
Man Utd XI: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles, McTominay, Matic, Fred, Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford
There’s no Cristiano Ronaldo for Man Utd who has to settle for a place on the bench as caretaker boss Michael Carrick elects to go with three holding midfielders and pace up top through Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
Chelsea set up in their familiar 3-4-3 formation. N’Golo Kante and Ben Chilwell are injured so there are starts for Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Marcos Alonso whilst Timo Werner is given the nod ahead of Romelu Lukaku to lead the line.
Man City 2 - 1 West Ham
Manchester City are up to second in the table behind Chelsea on goal difference before the Blues take on Manchester United at 4:30pm. The defeat isn’t disastrous for West Ham, they’re still fourth in the table and put in a good showing against the Premier League champions.
Full-time: Man City 2 - 1 West Ham
90+5 mins: Lanzini’s goal is the final touch of the game as the whistle goes for full-time. Manchester City have the win. It was a tough game for them, West Ham were difficult to break down and threatening when they pushed forward. Fernandinho’s goal settled the game with a few minutes to go and the fans were treated to one last spectacle with Lanzini’s last minute strike!
GOAL! Man City 2 - 1 West Ham (Lanzini, 90+4’)⚽️
90+4 mins: What a strike! Out of nothing Manuel Lanzini brings the bouncing ball down on the inside left channel and shoots on the spin. He fires the shot into the near post as Ederson leaps across to keep it out but the ball hits the inside of the post and rebounds into the back of the net!
Man City 2 - 0 West Ham
90+1 mins: There’s four added minutes to play. Man City have another goal disallowed after Ferandinho sends a through ball to play Jesus in behind the lines. He carries the ball into the box, lifts it over Fabianski and finds the back of the net but the offside flag goes up against him,
GOAL! Man City 2 - 0 West Ham (Fernandinho, 90’)⚽️
90 mins: Fernandinho wraps up the points! A short corner comes back to Jesus who gets tackled. The loose ball comes to Rodri and Jesus is switched on enough to sprint into the box. He receives the pass and pulls it back to the front edge of the area where Fernandinho runs onto the ball and guides it into the near bottom corner!
Man City 1 - 0 West Ham
88 mins: Fernandinho is on to see out this match for the Premier League champions. Raheem Sterling is the man taken off.
Man City 1 - 0 West Ham
87 mins: Bowen swings the corner into the penalty area but Ederson gets a hand to the ball before Gabriel Jesus completes the clearance.
Declan Rice brings the ball back down the pitch for West Ham and drives it into the box. He’s got two teammates in the middle but can’t pick out a pass and runs the ball out of play much to his own frustration.
Man City 1 - 0 West Ham
84 mins: Pep Guardiola is patrolling the Manchester City dugout as his team attempt to close out this game. The edge that City seemed to have in the first half has gone and there’ll be a few nerves out there. West Ham are pushing high up the pitch but they need to get the ball into City’s box. Johnson’s ball into thge middle hits Cancelo and goes out for a Hammers’ corner.
Man City 1 - 0 West Ham
81 mins: Save! A cross field pass comes over to Sterling on the left wing. He slips a through ball into the left side of the box for Gundogan who runs onto the pass and shoots first time. Fabianski is quickly off his line to close down the angle and he manages to keep the shot out with a body save. Good goalkeeping.
