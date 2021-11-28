Chelsea take on Manchester United in this afternoon’s headline Premier League fixture.

The Blues will look to extend their excellent recent form, while the Red Devils continue to regroup after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Michael Carrick is in charge for the time being, but this will be his final game in charge as interim boss, with Ralf Rangnick striking an agreement to take charge for the remainder of the season.

Thomas Tuchel’s side come into the contest approaching their best form after easily beating Juventus midweek and a win at United following last weekend’s thrashing of Leicester would make for a perfect nine days for the European champions.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon:

When is Chelsea vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday, 28 November.

How can I watch it?

Chelsea vs Manchester United will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream the game live online via the Sky Sports website and Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell, who faces several months out with suspected ACL damage picked up against Juventus. N'Golo Kante is also set to miss out due to a knee injury suffered in the same fixture.

Mateo Kovacic is another doubt, while Kai Havertz has a hamstring strain.

The good news for the Blues is that Romelu Lukaku is primed to return.

Marcos Alonso and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will likely come in for Chilwell and Kante, though Tuchel could also use Cesar Azpilicueta as the left wing-back or at centre-back in place of Trevoh Chalobah.

United will miss Harry Maguire after his red card humiliation at Vicarage Road, with Raphael Varane's injury meaning Eric Bailly is due to start. Paul Pogba is a long-term absentee, with Edinson Cavani, Luke Shaw and Mason Greenwood (Covid) all doubts.

Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford will push for recalls after starting on the bench against Villarreal, with Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial at risk of dropping out.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea predicted XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek, Alonso; Mount, Hudson-Odoi; Lukaku

Manchester United predicted XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Bailly, Telles; Fred, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Chelsea : 4/7

Draw: 3/1

Manchester United: 5/1

Prediction

United have renewed momentum here after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure with Michael Carrick putting in the foundations for a 2-0 win at Villarreal. This game should suit United in terms of approach, with the visitors likely to spend long spells suffering without the ball. We’ll look to United being efficient on the break though with their star power able to snatch a point. 1-1.