Chelsea appear to mock Brighton with Marc Cucurella transfer announcement
Chelsea copied a previous statement from Brighton in a near-identical tweet
Chelsea have appeared to mock Brighton after announcing the signing of defender Marc Cucurella in a £62 million deal.
After Brighton moved to deny “inaccurate reports” that the club had reached an agreement to sell Cucurella on Wednesday, Chelsea seemed to copy their statement in a near-identical tweet announcing the Spanish defender’s transfer just two days later.
Brighton confirmed that Cucurella had left the club in a club-record departure, while also announcing the loan signing of highly rated Chelsea prospect Levi Colwill.
The reports on Wednesday suggested that Chelsea had agreed a fee of around £53 million for Cucurella, with Colwill leaving Stamford Bridge on a permanent transfer.
Brighton refuted those reports, after the club refused to budge from their asking price when Manchester City had interest in the 24-year-old left back, and instead held out for a fee that will rise to over £60m if certain add-ons are met.
Brighton signed Cucurella for around £15m last summer and was their player of the season in his first year at the Premier League club.
“We did not want to lose Marc, but he wanted the opportunity of playing Champions League football with a view to accelerating his progress to Spain’s World Cup squad,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.
“Of course we are disappointed to see Marc leave, but we wish him well for the future. He had an excellent first season in the Premier League, deservedly winning both our player of the season awards, and has been an absolute pleasure to work with over the past 12 months.”
Cucurella said: “I’m really happy. It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies