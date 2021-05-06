Mason Mount appeared to hit back at a dig from Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos after Chelsea progressed to the Champions League final.

Speaking ahead of the semi-final second leg, Germany international Kroos said that in his 15-year career he had “never lost sleep” over an opponent.

Mount, who scored Chelsea’s second goal on the night to put the tie beyond the Spaniards, hinted that he had been motivated by Kroos’ comments ahead of the match.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were comfortable winners as they secured a 2-0 win over Madrid at Stamford Bridge, and a 3-1 win on aggregate, to set up an all-English final against Manchester City.

“I saw one of their players say before that he doesn’t lose sleep over individuals,” Mount told CBS Sports following the win.

“But I think as a team, they need to lose sleep over us as a team. We give everything and we’re so strong together, we defend for our lives.

“You saw that today we don’t give away many chances. We are solid and we need to keep that going.”