Chelsea ‘pressing the government’ to allow fans to buy tickets

Chelsea insist they are “pressing the government” to allow fans to buy tickets to matches.

Sanctions to Roman Abramovich from the UK government over his links to Vladimir Putin have led to the London club operating under strict conditions on a "Russia Regulations" license.

As well as an inability to sell tickets to fans, there can be no transfers or new contracts.

And Chelsea have now urged the government to ease restrictions and permit supporters to purchase tickets for this weekend’s FA Cup tie at Middlesbrough.

A statement from the club read: “We are pressing the Government to allow our supporters to have access to tickets. Meetings are taking place daily in search of a resolution.

Chelsea fans watch on with the club’s future uncertain (AFP)

“In addition, the Premier League and FA are also discussing with the Government the sporting integrity issues raised if they do not permit fans to attend.

“We are aware of the high level of frustration our supporters are facing over this issue, and we are doing everything we can to resolve it as soon as possible.”

The Chelsea Supporters’ Trust confirmed a meeting last week with the sports minister Nigel Huddleston, emphasising the urgency required to permit fans to buy tickets.

A statement from the trust read: “Chelsea have still had no confirmation from the government that they can sell tickets. Last week the CST met with the Sports Minister. We emphasised that amends must be made to allow sales. Supporters must be able to watch their team.”

Earlier today, Boris Johnson’s spokesman urged Chelsea supporters to stop “completely inappropriate” songs in support of Abramovich.

After the Russian oligarch’s name was noticeably heard throughout the victory over Norwich at Carrow Road, there was considerable restraint among the majority of Blues supporters at Stamford Bridge on Sunday for the 1-0 victory over Newcastle.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around people’s clubs but that does not excuse behaviour which is completely inappropriate at this time,” said Johnson’s spokesman.

“I think people can show passion and support for their club without resorting to that sort of stuff.

“We are open to the sale of the club, we would consider an application for a licence to allow that to happen in the right circumstances.

“But it is for Chelsea to determine the exact process. My understanding is potential buyers would approach the club, who would then need to apply for a further amended licence to facilitate the sale. As far as I’m aware that hasn’t happened at this point.”