Cole Palmer has led Chelsea players’ tributes to Mauricio Pochettino following his departure after just one season in charge.

The Argentine leaves one year into a two-year deal, having finished sixth in the Premier League after winning their final five games of the season.

But after his future was the subject of an internal end-of-season review, including the owners and Chelsea’s sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, many of the players appeared stunned by the news.

Palmer said: “Gaffer, thank you for everything you have done for me and making my dreams come true. All the best.”

While Nicolas Jackson appeared to disagree with the decision, posting a face-palm emoji before adding: "Love you coach. Wish we could stay together more.

“But may God continue to bless you and your family thanks for the advice and support you're a true lion and fighter. Wish you all the best.”

And Marc Cucurella, who had discovered perhaps his best form in a Chelsea shirt since his big-money move from Brighton in the final months of the season, also paid tribute to Pochettino.

“Thanks for everything, Mister. Good luck in the future,” said the Spaniard, adding several shocked-face emojis to his post.

Palmer formed a close bond with Pochettino in his debut season at the club ( REUTERS )

Jackson also shared a post from Pochettino from earlier in the season, in which the Argentine proclaimed how he was “extremely proud and happy” with his players and declared his intent to “build something special” at Stamford Bridge.

The decision to part ways was by mutual consent, according to a statement from the club, following conversations with the co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

“On behalf of everyone at Chelsea, we would like to express our gratitude to Mauricio for his service this season,” Winstanley and Stewart said in a joint statement.

“He will be welcome back to Stamford Bridge any time and we wish him all the very best in his future coaching career.”

Mauricio Pochettino congratulates Nicolas Jackson ( AFP via Getty Images )

Pochettino thanked Chelsea’s ownership group in the club’s statement, and added: “The club is now well positioned to keep moving forward in the Premier League and Europe in the years to come.”

Ipswich Town’s Kieran McKenna is a leading candidate, while Roberto De Zerbi, who recently departed Brighton by mutual consent, has also been linked with the job.

The new boss will take charge for Chelsea’s first pre-season fixture scheduled for 23 July against Wrexham in Santa Clara, California.

Further games against Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid are also in the schedule.