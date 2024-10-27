Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Stamford Bridge
Enzo Maresca’s Blues host Eddie Howe’s Magpies hoping to get back to winning ways
Chelsea fc take on Newcastle United in Sunday’s early Premier League kick off with both teams in need of a win. Enzo Maresca’s hosts come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in which they had more possession and created more chances than the Reds at Anfield.
It was a positive performance but Arne Slot’s side proved superior on the day as Curtis Jones’ second half goal was the deciding factor. Still, Chelsea responded with a confident 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League and will hope to bring those shooting boots to Stamford Bridge as they go up against Newcastle.
Eddie Howe’s side sit ninth in the table but have now gone four league games without a win and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton last time out. They are struggling at the top of the pitch and may not be able to withstand the pace and power of Chelsea’s attack. However the Magpies have been solid defensively since shipping three goals away at Fulham a month ago. They’ve only conceded twice and even held Manchester City to a 1-1 at St. James’ Park.
Follow all the action with our live blog below:
Chelsea will hope to bounce back from defeat against Liverpool as Enzo Maresca’s side welcome Newcastle United to Stamford Bridge.
Having found form under their new manager, the loss at Anfield was the second successive Premier League game in which they had dropped points.
They now take on a Newcastle side that would climb above their hosts with three points, though are without a win in four fixtures.
Eddie Howe’s visitors have drawn a blank in their last two outings and will hope to remedy their attacking ailments here.
Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s early kick-off between Chelsea and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are looking to return to winning ways after a loss against Liverpool last week, and the Magpies are doing the same after a surprise loss at home to Brighton.
We’ll have all the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.
