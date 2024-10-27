Chelsea vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups from Stamford Bridge

✕ Close Maresca happy with Chelsea's performance despite defeat at Liverpool

Chelsea fc take on Newcastle United in Sunday’s early Premier League kick off with both teams in need of a win. Enzo Maresca’s hosts come into the match on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool in which they had more possession and created more chances than the Reds at Anfield.

It was a positive performance but Arne Slot’s side proved superior on the day as Curtis Jones’ second half goal was the deciding factor. Still, Chelsea responded with a confident 4-1 win over Panathinaikos in the Europa Conference League and will hope to bring those shooting boots to Stamford Bridge as they go up against Newcastle.

Eddie Howe’s side sit ninth in the table but have now gone four league games without a win and fell to a 1-0 defeat against Brighton last time out. They are struggling at the top of the pitch and may not be able to withstand the pace and power of Chelsea’s attack. However the Magpies have been solid defensively since shipping three goals away at Fulham a month ago. They’ve only conceded twice and even held Manchester City to a 1-1 at St. James’ Park.

