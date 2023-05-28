Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1685298543

Chelsea vs Newcastle United LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Stamford Bridge

Sports Staff
Sunday 28 May 2023 19:29
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Chelsea face Newcastle United in the Premier League today.

Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.

It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.

It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1685298483

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 19:28
1685298388

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 19:26
1685298272

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 19:24
1685297347

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 19:09
1685296427

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 18:53
1685296268

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 18:51
1685296201

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 18:50
1685295461

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

28 May 2023 18:37
1685295453

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

That's all from Stamford Bridge today, so thank you for joining us and goodbye!

28 May 2023 18:37
1685295405

Chelsea vs Newcastle United

While Chelsea will begin a new chapter under incoming coach Mauricio Pochettino this summer, Newcastle's adventure is already stirring into life. Next term, the Toon will compete in the Champions Group stage for the first time since 2003. First, though, both will take a breather following a long, hard Premier League season.

28 May 2023 18:36

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in