While the sale of Chelsea FC continues the club have been given a boost after the UK Government amended its special operating license. The alteration will now allow Chelsea to sell tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures provided the club does not receive any revenue.

This means Chelsea fans will be able to attend the club’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace at Wembley. The Premier League have said the revenue generated by ticket sales, which would normally have gone to the club, will be donated to war victims in Ukraine.

The Government will now also allow Chelsea to receive £30 million from its parent company, Fordstam, to allow the club to remain afloat following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich and while the Premier League side is sold.

Raine Group, who are overseeing the process of selling Chelsea, have compiled a shortlist of three preferred offers and although the various interested parties had expected to receive word on whether they had made the cut early this week, the complexity of the deal and information involved has meant more time is needed.

Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over - although a supporters group have expressed their distaste at the Ricketts bid.

