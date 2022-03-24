Chelsea news LIVE: Club set to receive £30 million boost and fans given ticket update after license altered
Chelsea takeover: Latest updates as bidders for club set to be whittled down to shortlist of three
While the sale of Chelsea FC continues the club have been given a boost after the UK Government amended its special operating license. The alteration will now allow Chelsea to sell tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures provided the club does not receive any revenue.
This means Chelsea fans will be able to attend the club’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace at Wembley. The Premier League have said the revenue generated by ticket sales, which would normally have gone to the club, will be donated to war victims in Ukraine.
The Government will now also allow Chelsea to receive £30 million from its parent company, Fordstam, to allow the club to remain afloat following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich and while the Premier League side is sold.
Raine Group, who are overseeing the process of selling Chelsea, have compiled a shortlist of three preferred offers and although the various interested parties had expected to receive word on whether they had made the cut early this week, the complexity of the deal and information involved has meant more time is needed.
Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over - although a supporters group have expressed their distaste at the Ricketts bid.
Follow all the latest Chelsea takeover news below:
Government urged to act as English football faces ‘now or never moment’
The Government has been urged to commit to legislation in its response to the fan-led review of football by the Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.
Burnham says English football has reached “a now or never moment” and that significant reform will only be achieved if an independent regulator, recommended by the fan-led review, is underpinned by legislation.
Burnham, a supporter of the Fair Game group which seeks reforms to make clubs more sustainable, said: “There’s no doubt English football is at a crossroads.
The Government is expected to respond to the fan-led review in the coming days.
Chelsea sale: Wait to discover Raine Group’s preferred bidders drags on
Chelsea suitors’ anxious wait to discover the shortlist of preferred bidders for the Premier League club looked set to drag past Tuesday night.
New York merchant bank the Raine Group will continue compiling the bids to whittle down a shortlist as tight as three offers.
The interested parties bidding for the Blues had initially expected to receive word on their candidacy on either Monday or Tuesday.
But the complex nature of the bids and sheer volume of information left Raine opting to take more time putting together that shortlist.
The interested parties bidding for the Blues had expected to receive word on their candidacy on either Monday or Tuesday
Chelsea given green light to sell tickets for away games and cup matches
The UK Government has amended the general licence granted to Chelsea by announcing the club will now be allowed to sell tickets to away games and cup matches.
The Blues were banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin.
But the Government has now put in place special dispensation for away fans, cup games and women’s fixtures provided Chelsea do not receive any revenue.
Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston said: “The Government has today made alterations to the licence to Chelsea Football club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures.
The Blues were banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin
Chelsea fans told Ricketts family are ‘decent people’ committed to diversity
Muslim community leaders in Chicago have called on Chelsea fans to reject cancel culture and embrace “decent man” Tom Ricketts and his bid to buy the Blues.
Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the suitors locked in the bidding process to succeed Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner.
Family patriarch Joe Ricketts was accused of Islamophobia in 2019, calling Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails.
Chelsea fans have voiced their concerns via the social media hashtag ‘NoToRicketts’, while also raising issues with the club, though Joe Ricketts has no role at the Cubs nor in the bid to buy the Blues.
Family patriarch Joe Ricketts was accused of Islamophobia in 2019, calling Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails
Chelsea ticket money to go to Ukraine victims
A Premier League spokesperson confirmed: “The revised licence allows fans to attend Chelsea FC games; Chelsea fans to travel to away Premier League fixtures and Chelsea fans to attend the FA Cup, Uefa Champions League and WSL games. The Premier League will receive and hold any revenue from the sale of these tickets that would normally have gone to Chelsea. Chelsea have requested and the Premier League agreed that this revenue will be donated to charity to benefit victims of the war in Ukraine. The beneficiary charities will be announced in due course after consultation with the club.”
Muslim community leaders in Chicago have called on Chelsea fans to reject cancel culture and embrace “decent man” Tom Ricketts and his bid to buy the Blues.
Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the suitors locked in the bidding process to succeed Roman Abramovich as Chelsea owner.
Family patriarch Joe Ricketts was accused of Islamophobia in 2019, calling Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails.
Chelsea fans have voiced their concerns via the social media hashtag ‘NoToRicketts’, while also raising issues with the club, though Joe Ricketts has no role at the Cubs nor in the bid to buy the Blues.
Ahmed Rehab from the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) has hailed Tom Ricketts’ response to the 2019 scandal, and has now urged Chelsea supporters not to write off the Cubs’ owner’s candidacy.
Family patriarch Joe Ricketts was accused of Islamophobia in 2019, calling Muslims “my enemy” in leaked emails
Chelsea given green light to sell tickets for away games and cup matches
The amendment means Chelsea fans will be able to purchase tickets to future Premier League away fixtures, with revenue going to the home club.
Visiting fans will also be able to buy tickets for Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, with the money going to the Premier League.
For future FA Cup and Champions League matches, fans will be able to purchase tickets with revenue collected by the relevant competition organiser or home club.
No further home tickets will be made available to fans at Chelsea’s remaining Premier League home fixtures, but season-ticket holders and holders of tickets purchased before the sanctions were imposed will still be able to attend.
The Government has made an exception for Women’s Super League fixtures to allow fans to purchase home as well as away tickets, due to the risk of the matches being played in front of empty stands.
The Blues were banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his links to Russian president Vladimir Putin
Chelsea fans given ticket boost as club allowed to sell tickets
Chelsea fans are set to be able to attend the club’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace after the UK Government made alterations to its operating license.
The club are now allowed to sell tickets but are unable to receive money due to the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich.
A statement from the sports minister Nigel Huddleston confirmed: “The Government has today made alterations to the license to Chelsea Football Club so that fans will be able to access tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures.
“I would like to thank fans for their patience while we have engaged with the football authorities to make this possible.”
FA ‘working with government’ to allow Chelsea to sell tickets for cup semi-final
Roman Abramovich’s UK Government sanctions currently bar the Blues from selling any new tickets, but the Football Association has announced it is in talks with the Government over amendments to the club’s operating licence to allow tickets to be sold for next month’s Wembley showdown.
“We hope to have sell-out crowds at both of our Emirates FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley Stadium,” an FA spokesperson said.
“This includes tickets for Chelsea supporters for their match against Crystal Palace, and we are working with the Government on a method to achieve this whilst respecting the sanctions that are currently in place on Chelsea.”
FA ‘working with government’ to allow Chelsea to sell tickets for cup semi-final
Roman Abramovich’s sanctions currently bar the Blues from selling any new tickets
