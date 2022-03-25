Chelsea news LIVE: Saudi Media Group ruled out as Raine set to announce shortlist of preferred bidders
Chelsea takeover: Latest updates as bidders for club set to be whittled down to shortlist of three
While the sale of Chelsea continues the club have been given a boost after the UK government amended its special operating license. The alteration will now allow Chelsea to sell tickets to away matches, cup games and women’s fixtures provided the club does not receive any revenue.
This means Chelsea fans will be able to attend the club’s Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid and FA Cup semi-final with Crystal Palace at Wembley. The Premier League have said the revenue generated by ticket sales, which would normally have gone to the club, will be donated to war victims in Ukraine.
The government will now also allow Chelsea to receive £30million from its parent company, Fordstam, to allow the club to remain afloat following the sanctioning of owner Roman Abramovich and while the Premier League side is sold.
Raine Group, who are overseeing the process of selling Chelsea, are compiling a shortlist of three preferred offers and although the various interested parties had expected to receive word on whether they had made the cut early this week, the complexity of the deal and information involved has meant more time is needed.
Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over - although a supporters group have expressed their distaste at the Ricketts bid.
Follow all the latest Chelsea takeover news below:
Tickets and transfers: What Chelsea can and can’t do following Roman Abramovich sanctions
The British government will allow Chelsea to sell some tickets again after easing the terms of its sanctioning license, ensuring the Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid is not played at an empty Stamford Bridge while denying the west London club the ability to gain financially.
The reigning European and world champions had been banned from selling tickets after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned for his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin amid the ongoing invasion on Ukraine.
The oligarch’s assets were frozen but the government has now allowed £30m to be released from Chelsea’s parent company, Fordstam, to provide cash for the club to meet it costs. It equates to about a month’s wages.
Tickets and transfers: What Chelsea can and can’t do following under latest government licence
Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK government, placing the club’s future in limbo.
The Russian-Israeli billionaire has owned Chelsea since 2003, but he put the club up for sale amid the threat of being sanctioned following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The government’s “oligarch taskforce” has set about targeting those with links to the Kremlin and has sanctioned Abramovich due to his ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin, as well as his stake in the company Evraz PLC, which has been “potentially supplying steel to the Russian military which may have been used in the production of tanks”.
The government’s sanction paper explained: “Abramovich is associated with a person who is/has been involved in destabilising Ukraine & undermining/threatening territorial integrity, sovereignty & independence of Ukraine, namely Vladimir Putin, with whom (he) has had close relationship for decades.”
What does this mean for Chelsea?
What Chelsea can and can’t do under latest government licence
Chelsea have been given special dispensation to continue operating
Saudi Media Group not included on shortlist of preferred Chelsea bidders
The Saudi Media Group consortium is out of the running to buy Chelsea.
The Saudi bidders have been told their offer has not been taken forward to the shortlist stage.
New York merchant bank the Raine Group has started the process of informing the prospective buyers of Chelsea of the status on their bids.
And the Saudi offer is the first to be understood to have fallen short.
Saudi Media Group not included on shortlist of preferred Chelsea bidders
New York merchant bank the Raine Group has started the process of informing prospective buyers whether they have been shortlisted
Johnson bid rejected by Raine Group
Sky News is reporting that Woody Johnson, owner of the New York Jets American football team, has been notified that his bid for the London club had been unsuccessful.
Sources close to several bidders confirmed that they had been told on Thursday by Raine Group, the bank handling the process, that they were not being shortlisted.
If confirmed, the rejection of Mr Johnson’s bid would eliminate one of the apparent early frontrunners to acquire the Stamford Bridge side.
Another one of the reported unsuccessful bidders was the Saudi Media Group.
