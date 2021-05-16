Chelsea and France midfielder N’Golo Kante is the “most beloved player in the history of football”, according to international team-mate Paul Pogba.

Kante is a Premier League winner with both Leicester and Chelsea and won the World Cup alongside Pogba in 2018.

The 30-year-old has the opportunity to add the Champions League to his impressive list of honours when his Chelsea side take on Manchester City in the final in Porto on 29 May.

Kante’s tireless performances for club and country have seen the midfielder become one of the world’s best in recent seasons, while Pogba claims his down-to-earth attitude makes him one of the most popular players in the game as well.

“He’s the most beloved player in the history of football,” the Manchester United midfielder told beIN Sports.

“You’ve got to love him, you cannot hate him, it is not possible. He is humble, kind, professional. He will never complain, he will work.

“He’s got everything. He’s good technically, with a good passing quality, and he’s everywhere on the pitch. I even say he appears out of the ground!

“You don’t see him, and - poof - he’s out! He gets the ball, he has the finish. He’s everywhere. To have a player like that by your side, what more can you ask for?”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has taken to hugging Kante after victories, with the German calling the midfielder a “dream” to coach.

Kante was on the losing side in the FA Cup final on Saturday, however, as is former club Leicester won 1-0 at Wembley to lift the tournament for the first time in the club’s history.