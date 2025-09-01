Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson set for Bayern Munich loan with £56.2m obligation to buy
Jackson defied Chelsea’s request to fly back to London when the deal collapsed on Saturday
Nicolas Jackson's prolonged Chelsea exit is set finally to be resolved after the club agreed a new deal with Bayern Munich.
The 24-year-old will move on an initial loan worth £14.3m with an obligation to buy for £56.2m if a certain number of appearances is reached.
It came hours after the striker's agent insisted he would "fight with everything" to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.
The fiasco over the striker's future had dragged on for more than 48 hours by the time an agreement for his departure was struck, with Jackson having defied Chelsea's request that he fly back to London after the deal collapsed on Saturday.
It’s understood the Senegal international was still in Germany on Monday afternoon, where he has been since being given permission to travel for a medical and to finalise details of the move.
Chelsea initially pulled the plug on the deal hours after a hamstring injury to striker Liam Delap during Saturday's win over Fulham that is set to keep him our for six to eight weeks.
In a statement sent to PA earlier on Monday, agent Ali Barat said: "Nico was ready. Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating.
"But we won't give up. I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico's next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together.
"We hope that Chelsea can cover Liam Delap's unfortunate injury."
It’s understood the club made contact with Sporting Lisbon before the window closed over a late deal for 20-year-old striker Conrad Harder, whilst they were also in talks on Monday to bring Marc Guiu back from Sunderland where he is on loan.
Head coach Enzo Maresca has gone from having four strikers available to just one following Delap's injury and the departure of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan on Saturday.
It currently leaves summer-signing Joao Pedro as Chelsea's only fit number nine when the Premier League resumes after the international break.
The club have confirmed that Brighton winger Facundo Buonanotte has joined on loan for the season.
The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Leicester, scoring five goals in 31 Premier League appearances as the Foxes were relegated.
"I'm very happy to join Chelsea," he told the club's website. "It's a great opportunity for me and I'm just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff."
PA
