Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson set for Bayern Munich loan with £56.2m obligation to buy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nicolas Jackson's prolonged Chelsea exit is set finally to be resolved after the club agreed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old will move on an initial loan worth £14.3m with an obligation to buy for £56.2m if a certain number of appearances is reached.

It came hours after the striker's agent insisted he would "fight with everything" to secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

The fiasco over the striker's future had dragged on for more than 48 hours by the time an agreement for his departure was struck, with Jackson having defied Chelsea's request that he fly back to London after the deal collapsed on Saturday.

It’s understood the Senegal international was still in Germany on Monday afternoon, where he has been since being given permission to travel for a medical and to finalise details of the move.

Chelsea initially pulled the plug on the deal hours after a hamstring injury to striker Liam Delap during Saturday's win over Fulham that is set to keep him our for six to eight weeks.

In a statement sent to PA earlier on Monday, agent Ali Barat said: "Nico was ready. Bayern was ready. We were all aligned on a world-class project. For the agreement to be withdrawn at the final moment is deeply frustrating.

"But we won't give up. I will fight with everything I have to make sure Nico's next step reflects his talent, ambition, and the plan we built together.

open image in gallery Nicolas Jackson is on the verge of a move to Bayern Munich ( PA Wire )

"We hope that Chelsea can cover Liam Delap's unfortunate injury."

It’s understood the club made contact with Sporting Lisbon before the window closed over a late deal for 20-year-old striker Conrad Harder, whilst they were also in talks on Monday to bring Marc Guiu back from Sunderland where he is on loan.

Head coach Enzo Maresca has gone from having four strikers available to just one following Delap's injury and the departure of Christopher Nkunku to AC Milan on Saturday.

It currently leaves summer-signing Joao Pedro as Chelsea's only fit number nine when the Premier League resumes after the international break.

The club have confirmed that Brighton winger Facundo Buonanotte has joined on loan for the season.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Leicester, scoring five goals in 31 Premier League appearances as the Foxes were relegated.

"I'm very happy to join Chelsea," he told the club's website. "It's a great opportunity for me and I'm just looking to add as much to the squad as possible, help the team and help the staff."

PA