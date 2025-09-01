Transfer news live: Liverpool agree deadline day fee for Isak, Guehi talks, Man Utd eye shock Martinez deal

Slot on Newcastle signing a striker and potential for Isak transfer and other moves

Transfer deadline day is here with only a few ours left for deals to be done before the window slams shut at 7pm BST.

Alexander Isak is finally going to get his dream transfer to Liverpool, after the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth £130m. Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoane Wissa, who has urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow a move away before Monday’s deadline, while they are also keeping tabs on Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Reds have also tabled a £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as their summer spending spree continues.

A potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet – Piero Hincapie is set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes and the defender has travelled to London ahead of his proposed loan move from Bayer Leverkusen.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have called off Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich after an injury to Liam Delap – but the striker is refusing to return to Chelsea and remains in Germany looking to push through a move, which may lead the Blues to turn to alternatives. Marc Guiu is set to return from his loan move at Sunderland to add cover.

Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place, and Ruben Amorim is pushing for a new goalkeeper, with Emiliano Martinez keen to leave Aston Villa for Old Trafford. Antony will be sold to Real Betis for only £20m, as talks over Jadon Sancho’s future continue. At Manchester City, Ederson is set to depart for Fenerbahce – with Gianluigi Donnarumma arriving in his place.

Follow all the latest transfer news, gossip, rumours and done deals in The Independent’s live blog below.