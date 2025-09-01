Transfer news live: Liverpool agree deadline day fee for Isak, Guehi talks, Man Utd eye shock Martinez deal
It’s transfer deadline day in the Premier League and across Europe as clubs scramble to finalise their business before the 7pm BST cut-off
Transfer deadline day is here with only a few ours left for deals to be done before the window slams shut at 7pm BST.
Alexander Isak is finally going to get his dream transfer to Liverpool, after the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth £130m. Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and remain interested in Yoane Wissa, who has urged Brentford to “keep their word” and allow a move away before Monday’s deadline, while they are also keeping tabs on Wolves forward Jorgen Strand Larsen. The Reds have also tabled a £35m bid for Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi as their summer spending spree continues.
A potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet – Piero Hincapie is set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes and the defender has travelled to London ahead of his proposed loan move from Bayer Leverkusen.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have called off Nicolas Jackson’s loan move to Bayern Munich after an injury to Liam Delap – but the striker is refusing to return to Chelsea and remains in Germany looking to push through a move, which may lead the Blues to turn to alternatives. Marc Guiu is set to return from his loan move at Sunderland to add cover.
Manchester United are likely to hold on to Kobbie Mainoo with the midfielder told to fight for his place, and Ruben Amorim is pushing for a new goalkeeper, with Emiliano Martinez keen to leave Aston Villa for Old Trafford. Antony will be sold to Real Betis for only £20m, as talks over Jadon Sancho’s future continue. At Manchester City, Ederson is set to depart for Fenerbahce – with Gianluigi Donnarumma arriving in his place.
Spurs enquire for Lookman and Kolo Muani
Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Tottenham have made enquiries over deals for both Randal Kolo Muani and Ademola Lookman in recent hours.
He calls the deal for Kolo Muani “one to watch”, while Spurs face competition for Lookman from clubs including Bayern Munich.
Ederson set to join Turkish side
Man City ‘keeper Ederson is set to join Fenerbahce in a deal worth around €13m.
The Brazilian has agreed personal terms with the club, though City will only let him leave if they can seal a deal for Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Hincapie set for Arsenal move
A deal for Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie to join Arsenal is “set to be announced today” according to Fabrizio Romano.
The two clubs “are now exchanging documents”, with the Ecuador defender set to join on loan with an option to buy.
Villa working on Sancho deal
As a separate deal to the one involving Martinez, Aston Villa are working on a move for Jadon Sancho.
The deal would be a loan, though United prefer a permanent move. Sancho has entered the final year of his contract, with United holding the option to extend by a further year.
Man United pushing for Martinez before deadline
Another goalkeeper saga to watch today – can Man United finally solve their problems between the sticks? It’s all a little complicated...
Liverpool confident on Guehi deal
Liverpool are still “confident” of buying Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi today, according to multiple reports, after submitting a £35m offer for the defender.
He scored a scorcher last night in what might have been his last game for the Eagles.
City closing in on Donnarumma as Ederson exits
This is a big one to watch today – could Gianluigi Donnarumma be joining the Premier League?
It’s quite the fall from grace for Ederson.
Antony to join Betis in £20m deal
Manchester United have agreed to sell Antony to Real Betis for around £20m, making a staggering loss of more than £60m on the winger after he was bought from Ajax under the reign of Erik ten Hag. Has there been a worse transfer in the Premier League era?
Isak set for dream Liverpool transfer
The saga of the summer is almost over.
Liverpool and Newcastle have agreed a £130m fee for Alexander Isak and the Swedish striker will be on Merseyside today for his medical. He might be a bit stiff given he’s been watching football all summer rather than playing the game, but everything from here on in should be a formality.
Newcastle, it is being reported, are prepared to sell even if they don’t bring in another striker today. More on that later.
