Transfer deadline day live: Guehi to Liverpool in doubt, Isak medical, Man Utd striker deal, Arsenal updates

It’s transfer deadline day in the Premier League and across Europe as clubs scramble to finalise their business before the 7pm BST cut-off
Liverpool’s transfer deadline day move for Marc Guehi is in doubt over Crystal Palace fears of finding a replacement.
While Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is finally going to get his dream move after the two clubs finally agreed a deal worth £130m, Liverpool have also tabled a £35m bid for Guehi, who has been given permission to undergo a medical in London as both clubs work towards completing a deal. But Palace’s collapsed move for a new centre-back means a question mark hangs over the deal.
Newcastle have secured one striker signing in Nick Woltemade and are now set to capture Yoane Wissa from Brentford after he urged the west London club to “keep their word” and allow a move away before tonight’s deadline, in a transfer worth £55m for the 28-year-old.
Manchester United are closing in on a new goalkeeper, with 23-year-old Belgian Senne Lammens set to join for £17m from Antwerp. Jadon Sancho is poised to go to Aston Villa on loan, while Antony has been sold to Real Betis for only £22m, and Rasmus Hojund has joined Napoli on loan.
Meanwhile at Manchester City, Ederson is set to depart for Fenerbahce with Gianluigi Donnarumma arriving in his place in a £30m transfer.
Bayern Munich have resurrected a move for Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, with both parties agreeing on a loan deal with an obligation to buy despite the injury to Liam Delap.
Elsewhere in London, Tottenham continue to push for a striker, with the club having agreed personal terms with France striker Randal Kolo Muani. Across north London, a potentially pivotal summer at Arsenal may not be finished just yet either – Piero Hincapie is set to bolster Mikel Arteta’s defensive resources before the window closes and the defender has travelled to the capital ahead of his proposed loan move from Bayer Leverkusen.
Deals still need to be confirmed
The transfer window is now closed but deals are still yet to be confirmed.
Alexander Isak is expected to be announced as a new Liverpool player in the next few hours.
Also, Gianluigi Donnarumma could complete a move to Manchester City, Yonae Wissa should be announced as a Newcastle player as well.
We’ll remain on top of all the possible deals that could still happen.
Palace confirm Canvot
Crystal Palace have confirmed the signing Jaydee Canvot from Toulouse in a deal worth £20.8m.
The 19-year-old defender has signed a four-year deal at Selhurst Park and will wear the No. 23 shirt.
Canvot said: "It’s very exciting. Crystal Palace are a really good club with a good sporting project.
"It's a big step because it's the best championship in the world, so I'm excited to start."
Will his signing mean Marc Guehi’s exit is confirmed? We’ll find out soon.
Transfer window closed!
The summer transfer window is officially closed.
But, that doesn’t mean the deals have all been completed. Possible moves could still be made within the next couple of hours if transfer have been recorded on deal sheets before the deadline.
Then there are the club announcements expected for deals completed earlier in the day.
We’ll have reaction from all of it throughout the evening so stick with us.
Guehi seemingly set to stay at Palace
Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool is seemingly off and the defender looks set to remain a Crystal Palace player.
Palace had looked to cash in on their captain and had agreed a £35m deal with Liverpool earlier on deadline day.
They even sent Guehi for a medical ahead of finalising the move but there was a snag.
As much as Palace do not want to let Guehi leave o a free transfer next summer they have been unable to bring in a suitable replacement for their captain.
A move for Brighton’s Igor Julio fell through meaning Palace had to make a decision to keep Guehi or not.
Bearing a late, late twist in this window it seems they’ve decided to stick with their captain.
Antony signs for Real Betis
Manchester United have offloaded another player as Antony has joined Real Betis in a move worth £22m.
The transfer is a permanent one and represents a huge loss for United who purchased Antony for £80m.
Included in the deal is a 50% sell-on clause which could earn United some money back but that would require Antony to excel at Betis and secure a bigger move.
Man Utd to consider offers for goalkeepers
Manchester United are closing in on a £18.2m move for new goalkeeper Senne Lammens.
Once that gets over the line, the club will be open to letting their current squad of goalkeepers leave if any offers come in.
Different leagues around the world have extended deadlines meaning the likes of Andre Onana or Altay Bayindir could be moved on.
Brobbey close to Sunderland move
Brian Brobbey has completed a medical in the Netherlands ahead of a potential move to Sunderland.
Sunderland are paying £17.3m and £4m add-ons for the Dutch striker.
Hojlund exit confirmed
Rasmus Hojlund’s move to Napoli has been confirmed by Manchester United with the club wishing him well for the new season.
Hojlund has joined on a season long loan deal with an obligation to buy should the Italian side qualify for the Champions League this year.
Isak announcement pending
Alexander Isak’s record breaking move to Liverpool is all but sorted.
The Newcastle forward completed a medical earlier today and has been undergoing media duties at Liverpool’s training ground.
An announcement is expected soon of his signing. The Reds are still working on a deal for Marc Guehi but this one seems up in the air and the decision is whether Crystal Palace risk leaving themselves short on personnel by cashing in on their captain now.
Godo leaves Fulham
Martial Godo has left Fulham and joined Strasbourg in a deal worth around £6m.
Godo spent last season on loan at Wigan and scored four goals in 30 appearances.
