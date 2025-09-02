Ilkay Gundogan leaves Manchester City on free transfer
The 34-year-old joins Turkish side Galatasaray on a free transfer
Ilkay Gundogan has left Manchester City for the second time in three years after agreeing to move to Turkish club Galatasaray on a free transfer.
Gundogan joined the club for the first time in 2016 where he featured 188 times and famously led the team in their treble winning season of 2022/23 before saying an emotional goodbye and leaving the club to join Barcelona.
A year later he returned to City and made a further 33 appearances for the club but has not featured at all in any of City’s three Premier League matches this year amid a squad rebuild under Pep Guardiola.
Guardiola wanted to reduce his squad size during this window and Gundogan follows Ederson and Manuel Akanji out the door with Ederson moving to Fenerbahce, and Akanji joining Inter Milan on loan.
Of Gundogan’s impact at City, Director of Football Hugo Viana said: “Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City. He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no-one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.
“But more than the footballer, having got to know him since my arrival, I’ve had the privilege of meeting a fantastic person – humble, intelligent and selfless – truly fantastic human qualities.
“It may now be time for him to say goodbye, but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.
“And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club.”
Gundogan himself expressed how City holds a ‘special place’ in his heart and how he is excited to continue his career in Turkey.
“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart” said the midfielder. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the Treble-winning season.
“To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this Club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever.
“I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”
