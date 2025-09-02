Ilkay Gundogan leaves Manchester City on free transfer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ilkay Gundogan has left Manchester City for the second time in three years after agreeing to move to Turkish club Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Gundogan joined the club for the first time in 2016 where he featured 188 times and famously led the team in their treble winning season of 2022/23 before saying an emotional goodbye and leaving the club to join Barcelona.

A year later he returned to City and made a further 33 appearances for the club but has not featured at all in any of City’s three Premier League matches this year amid a squad rebuild under Pep Guardiola.

Guardiola wanted to reduce his squad size during this window and Gundogan follows Ederson and Manuel Akanji out the door with Ederson moving to Fenerbahce, and Akanji joining Inter Milan on loan.

Of Gundogan’s impact at City, Director of Football Hugo Viana said: “Ilkay Gundogan is a name synonymous with success at Manchester City. He brought trophy upon trophy back to the Etihad and no-one will ever forget the huge role he played in those successes.

“But more than the footballer, having got to know him since my arrival, I’ve had the privilege of meeting a fantastic person – humble, intelligent and selfless – truly fantastic human qualities.

“It may now be time for him to say goodbye, but we will never forget his legacy here at Manchester City. Ilkay has truly cemented his place in the history of Manchester City and we all wish him well in the next chapter of his career.

“And he leaves us knowing that he will always be welcomed at this football club.”

open image in gallery Ilkay Gundogan departs Manchester City for a second time ( AFP via Getty Images )

Gundogan himself expressed how City holds a ‘special place’ in his heart and how he is excited to continue his career in Turkey.

“Manchester City will always hold a special place in my heart” said the midfielder. “We have enjoyed so much success in our time together and there have been so unforgettable moments not least being captain for the Treble-winning season.

“To win the Premier League and FA Cup trophies meant so much to me but to then be afforded the opportunity of lifting the Champions League trophy for this Club for the first time, especially in Istanbul, will live with me forever.

“I have no doubts Manchester City will enjoy much more success in the future and I will certainly be watching on from afar as I continue my career in Turkey, a country that means ever such a lot to me.”