Chelsea host Norwich this afternoon in a meeting of top against bottom in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel’s side lead Liverpool and Manchester City in the standings following back-to-back wins over Southampton and Brentford. There had been some concern over Chelsea’s performance levels, however, but the European champions clicked into gear with their 4-0 win against Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The victory came at a cost, though, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner suffering injuries and Tuchel confirming that both forwards are set to miss “some games”.

That could come as a boost to Norwich, who despite keeping clean sheets in their last two matches remain bottom of the Premier League table and are without a win this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website or mobile app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair suffered injuries in the 4-0 win over Malmo in midweek. Kai Havertz impressed as he replaced Lukaku off the bench, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both players could be given the opportunity to build on their displays as Chelsea look to fill the gaps left by Lukaku and Werner’s absences.

Christian Pulisic is nearing a return following his ankle injury and could make the bench.

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour as the Chelsea loanee cannot face his parent club. Christoph Zimmermann was Norwich’s only injury absentee in their latest update.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Rashica, Pukki

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 7/1

Norwich: 20/1

Prediction

Chelsea should win comfortably. In the meeting between the Premier League’s worst attack and best defence, Norwich scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge would be a surprise, let alone avoiding a defeat. Chelsea 3-0 Norwich