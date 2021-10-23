✕ Close Thomas Tuchel gives injury updates on Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel’s side enters the weekend top of the table, having taken 19 points from a possible 24 this season, and are full of confidence after sweeping aside Malmo in the Champions League during the week. Their victory was marred by significant injury blows, though, with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ruled out. That means Kai Havertz should return to the starting XI while Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a rare chance to impress from the outset. “It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently,” Tuchel said of the winger.

Meanwhile, Norwich have endured a difficult start upon their return to the top-flight. The Canaries are bottom of the table, having lost six out of eight matches, and are yet to secure a victory. To break that streak this afternoon, it will take a truly momentous performance. Follow all the latest updates below: