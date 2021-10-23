Chelsea vs Norwich LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the action live from Stamford Bridge
Follow all the action as Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off.
Thomas Tuchel’s side enters the weekend top of the table, having taken 19 points from a possible 24 this season, and are full of confidence after sweeping aside Malmo in the Champions League during the week. Their victory was marred by significant injury blows, though, with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ruled out. That means Kai Havertz should return to the starting XI while Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a rare chance to impress from the outset. “It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently,” Tuchel said of the winger.
Meanwhile, Norwich have endured a difficult start upon their return to the top-flight. The Canaries are bottom of the table, having lost six out of eight matches, and are yet to secure a victory. To break that streak this afternoon, it will take a truly momentous performance. Follow all the latest updates below:
Hanley reaches 300 appearances
In contrast Grant Hanley is poised to make his 300th career league appearance when he starts for Norwich today. Will he be celebrating after the match with three points?
200 appearances looming for Kante
N’Golo Kante is still waiting to make his 200th Premier League appearance. He’s currently on 199 and as he’s not included in the squad for today’s game He’ll have to wait until next week to reach the landmark.
Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match thoughts
Thomas Tuchel was asked whether Chelsea being heavy favourites to win today had any effect on his players and he told BT Sport:
Chelsea’s strong defence
Chelsea have lost four home games in the Premier League in 2021. They haven’t had five defeats in a calendar year since 1995.
But, they have the joint-best defence in the division this season, conceding just three goals, the same amount as Manchester City.
Norwich’s struggles
Daniel Farke’s side have two points after eight games. Only two teams have fared as badly after nine Premier League matches and gone on to avoid relegation.
Norwich are also struggling to score goals. Their most recent away goal in the Premier League was scored by Emiliano Buendia against Watford in July 2020 with Buendia now playing for Aston Villa.
Daniel Farke’s pre-match thoughts
Daniel Farke spoke to BT Sport before kick off saying that if his side can be defensively solid today they have every chance of shocking Chelsea. He said:
Ominous signs for Norwich
Norwich haven’t won in 18 Premier League matches, scoring just three goals with two draws and 16 defeats in that time. They are also winless in their last 16 top-flight away fixtures (three draw, 13 defeats).
Not exactly the kind of form you want to be in heading to Stamford Bridge.
A sign of things to come?
Chelsea are vying to win six of their first nine league matches for the first time since 2014 under Jose Mourinho. They went on to win the title that season. Will they do so again this year?
Farke on Chelsea
Norwich boss, Daniel Farke, says it will incredibly difficult for his team to create chances against Chelsea and that if they want to earn a result today his team have to be ‘unbelievably clinical’ in front of goal. He said:
Head-to-head: Chelsea vs Norwich
Chelsea haven’t lost in 17 meetings between these two sides. They’ve won 12 and lost five in a run that stretches back to 1994.
Defeat today would see Norwich equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League against a single opponent - matching the five defeats in a row against Wimbledon and Liverpool.
