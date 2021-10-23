Liveupdated1634988064

Chelsea vs Norwich LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow all the action live from Stamford Bridge

Michael Jones
Saturday 23 October 2021 12:21
comments
Thomas Tuchel gives injury updates on Chelsea duo Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner

Follow all the action as Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel’s side enters the weekend top of the table, having taken 19 points from a possible 24 this season, and are full of confidence after sweeping aside Malmo in the Champions League during the week. Their victory was marred by significant injury blows, though, with both Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner ruled out. That means Kai Havertz should return to the starting XI while Callum Hudson-Odoi will have a rare chance to impress from the outset. “It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently,” Tuchel said of the winger.

Meanwhile, Norwich have endured a difficult start upon their return to the top-flight. The Canaries are bottom of the table, having lost six out of eight matches, and are yet to secure a victory. To break that streak this afternoon, it will take a truly momentous performance. Follow all the latest updates below:

1634988064

Hanley reaches 300 appearances

In contrast Grant Hanley is poised to make his 300th career league appearance when he starts for Norwich today. Will he be celebrating after the match with three points?

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:21
1634987936

200 appearances looming for Kante

N’Golo Kante is still waiting to make his 200th Premier League appearance. He’s currently on 199 and as he’s not included in the squad for today’s game He’ll have to wait until next week to reach the landmark.

(Getty Images)
Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:18
1634987644

Thomas Tuchel’s pre-match thoughts

Thomas Tuchel was asked whether Chelsea being heavy favourites to win today had any effect on his players and he told BT Sport:

It has been the same the last three matches and we coped well, it has not affected our attitude. When we wear the shirt we want to meet the standards. We don’t care about being favourites or underdogs we do our thing, the best way possible.

"The message is clear - the guys have been waiting a long time for their chance, we have a strong squad. It is a team effort and we have a lot of trust in the quality.

"The way for them to stay in the league is to not concede. Daniel Farke is a very nice guy but I don’t want to help him today."

Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:14
1634987418

Chelsea’s strong defence

Chelsea have lost four home games in the Premier League in 2021. They haven’t had five defeats in a calendar year since 1995.

But, they have the joint-best defence in the division this season, conceding just three goals, the same amount as Manchester City.

Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:10
1634987163

Norwich’s struggles

Daniel Farke’s side have two points after eight games. Only two teams have fared as badly after nine Premier League matches and gone on to avoid relegation.

Norwich are also struggling to score goals. Their most recent away goal in the Premier League was scored by Emiliano Buendia against Watford in July 2020 with Buendia now playing for Aston Villa.

Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:06
1634986924

Daniel Farke’s pre-match thoughts

Daniel Farke spoke to BT Sport before kick off saying that if his side can be defensively solid today they have every chance of shocking Chelsea. He said:

That is why we love the game so much, nothing is guaranteed. We want to give a top performance and give ourselves a chance.

"The first objective is to be rock solid at the back. Today it won’t be that easy but we have a chance."

Michael Jones23 October 2021 12:02
1634986733

Ominous signs for Norwich

Norwich haven’t won in 18 Premier League matches, scoring just three goals with two draws and 16 defeats in that time. They are also winless in their last 16 top-flight away fixtures (three draw, 13 defeats).

Not exactly the kind of form you want to be in heading to Stamford Bridge.

Michael Jones23 October 2021 11:58
1634986519

A sign of things to come?

Chelsea are vying to win six of their first nine league matches for the first time since 2014 under Jose Mourinho. They went on to win the title that season. Will they do so again this year?

(AFP via Getty Images)
Michael Jones23 October 2021 11:55
1634986308

Farke on Chelsea

Norwich boss, Daniel Farke, says it will incredibly difficult for his team to create chances against Chelsea and that if they want to earn a result today his team have to be ‘unbelievably clinical’ in front of goal. He said:

Let’s be honest it will be difficult to create even more chances against Chelsea who have been rock solid since Thomas Tuchel took over and have kept many, many clean sheets.

“It will not be easy to score against them, so we have to be unbelievably clinical and unbelievably effective in using the chances, but if I have to judge our game at the moment the only bit that is missing is to bring the ball over the line.”

Michael Jones23 October 2021 11:51
1634985981

Head-to-head: Chelsea vs Norwich

Chelsea haven’t lost in 17 meetings between these two sides. They’ve won 12 and lost five in a run that stretches back to 1994.

Defeat today would see Norwich equal their longest losing streak in the Premier League against a single opponent - matching the five defeats in a row against Wimbledon and Liverpool.

Michael Jones23 October 2021 11:46

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments