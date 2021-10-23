Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner as they host bottom-side Norwich in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Premier League leaders named a strong side for their Champions League group stage match against Malmo this week and although they cruised to a 4-0 win, the victory was overshadowed by the injuries to both Lukaku and Werner in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel confirmed afterwards that the pair will be out for “some games”, with Lukaku injuring his ankle and Werner suffering a hamstring problem.

The Blues are still heavy favourites ahead of this meeting of top against bottom in the Premier League, with Norwich coming into this game still on the hunt for their first win of the campaign.

Here’s all you need to know before the match today.

When is Chelsea vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website or mobile app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair suffered injuries in the 4-0 win over Malmo in midweek. Kai Havertz impressed as he replaced Lukaku off the bench, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both players could be given the opportunity to build on their displays as Chelsea look to fill the gaps left by Lukaku and Werner’s absences.

Christian Pulisic is nearing a return following his ankle injury and could make the bench.

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour as the Chelsea loanee cannot face his parent club. Christoph Zimmermann was Norwich’s only injury absentee in their latest update.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Rashica, Pukki

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 7/1

Norwich: 20/1

Prediction

Chelsea should win comfortably. In the meeting between the Premier League’s worst attack and best defence, Norwich scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge would be a surprise, let alone avoiding a defeat. Chelsea 3-0 Norwich