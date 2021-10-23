Chelsea will look to remain top of the Premier League today when they welcome a Norwich side who sit bottom in the table and are without a win this season.

The Blues cruised to a 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League on Wednesday but the win came at a cost after Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were forced off with injuries.

It took the shine off what was an impressive performance from Thomas Tuchel’s side, who rediscovered their attacking touch at Stamford Bridge following some under-par displays in recent weeks.

Norwich’s run of six consecutive defeats to open the Premier League campaign has been followed by consecutive clean sheets in their last two matches, but Daniel Farke’s side remain at the foot of the table and are one of three sides along with Newcastle and Burnley who are yet to pick up a win.

Here’s all the information you need ahead of the match this afternoon.

When is Chelsea vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can stream the match live on the BT Sport website or mobile app.

What is the team news?

Chelsea are set to be without Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner after the pair suffered injuries in the 4-0 win over Malmo in midweek. Kai Havertz impressed as he replaced Lukaku off the bench, as did Callum Hudson-Odoi. Both players could be given the opportunity to build on their displays as Chelsea look to fill the gaps left by Lukaku and Werner’s absences.

Christian Pulisic is nearing a return following his ankle injury and could make the bench.

Norwich will be without Billy Gilmour as the Chelsea loanee cannot face his parent club. Christoph Zimmermann was Norwich’s only injury absentee in their latest update.

Possible line-ups

Chelsea: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudiger; James, Kovacic, Jorginho, Chilwell; Mount, Havertz, Hudson-Odoi

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Kabak, Hanley, Gibson, Williams; Lees-Melou, Normann, McLean; Rashica, Pukki

Odds

Chelsea: 1/5

Draw: 7/1

Norwich: 20/1

Prediction

Chelsea should win comfortably. In the meeting between the Premier League’s worst attack and best defence, Norwich scoring a goal at Stamford Bridge would be a surprise, let alone avoiding a defeat. Chelsea 3-0 Norwich