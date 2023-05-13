Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Manchester City are reigning champions after beating Liverpool to the finish line in a neck-and-neck 2021/22 title race where a comeback win on the final day of the season against Aston Villa secured a fourth title in five years for Pep Guardiola's side.
Jurgen Klopp's Reds were on course for a quadruple last season but were forced to settle for just an FA Cup and Carabao Cup win and will return trying to win the title again just as they did in 2020.
It was a dramatic season for Chelsea a year ago with Roman Abramovich now replaced by Todd Boehly as owner in west London. He will want an instant return on his hefty investment at Stamford Bridge while Tottenham, back in the Champions League, will want to kick on once more too.
It's not all about the action at the top though with Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest promoted to the top tier for 2021/22 and hoping to hold their own against the best English football has to offer and avoid the drop.
A point apiece does little for either side in terms of movement up the table. Chelsea, whose league season has been somewhat over for several weeks now, remain 11th, level on points with Crystal Palace below them. Forest miss the chance to move five points clear of the bottom three, but do extend the gap above Leeds United to three points, with Everton and Leicester City - one and three places below them respectively - still to play in this matchweek.
That's all from us, we hope you enjoyed the game. Until next time, it's bye from us for now.
Sterling's quick-fire double looked to have turned things around for Chelsea, with the England forward scoring twice in seven minutes and creating one big chance. The former Liverpool and Manchester City man had five total shots from seven touches in the Forest box, and was successful in a game-high four of his eight dribbles. Winning half of his 16 duels, Sterling came up with possession four times, via two well-timed tackles, a clearance, and won a free-kick to be the brightest spark of Chelsea's stunted attack. With significant squad churn on the horizon this summer, performances such as that should cement his place in Chelsea's starting XI for next season.
It ends all-square at Stamford Bridge, with Awoniyi's second goal of the game cancelling out Sterling's own brace eary in the second half. Chelsea flew out of the traps in the second period, showing the intensity and verve that looked a million miles away in the first, and had soon turned the scoreline on its head to lead 2-1 after 58 minutes. However, Forest's ability to hang on in this game came to the fore almost immediately; Awoniyi nodding in the equaliser just three minutes after Sterling's second goal, and Lodi almost adding another from two ambitious efforts. From then on though, Chelsea went back into their shells and struggled to create many clear-cut chances, with Sterling missing from a near-post header and Ziyech firing weak shots at Navas from distance. The Blues pressed on, but couldn't find a later winner and will have to settle for the point, a result which Forest will also be content with, as it keeps them above the relegation zone.
