Jorginho says that Thomas Tuchel's presence gives Chelsea more "energy", as the German manager touched down in the country in time for Saturday's Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi against Palmeiras.

Tuchel has missed Chelsea's last two games, including the narrow 1-0 semi-final win over Al Hilal, due to contracting Covid last week. That coincided with two sluggish displays against lesser opposition, as Plymouth Argyle took the European champions to extra-time in the FA Cup fourth round. The manager is hoping to give his players a boost having arrived in Abu Dhabi on time for the showpiece occasion.

“It is unfortunate Thomas was not here but he hopes he will join us and we [were] in touch with him,” Jorginho said. “It gives you more because he is your coach, your manager, and is more energy in the changing room. It will be really important for us to be here.”

Brazilian-born, and a Sao Paulo fan, Jorginho expected a spiky game.

He also revealed he has a personal history with Palmeiras.

“Let me tell you something not a lot of people know. The connection I have with Palmeiras is that I trialled for the team when I was 12 and did not make the team. That is the only memory I have of Palmeiras. That is what football is like. We are here 18 years later to compete at a Club World Cup final against Palmerias and it is crazy and also why football is so beautiful. Everything happens for a reason. Maybe it was better this way.

“Anything I can seek to give me motivation and to help me and try to fight that is what I will do. We have been trying to talk to our Chelsea colleagues and try to show how important it is, how important this tournament is for Brazilian football. The coach showed us a video of Palmeiras leaving the country to give our players a sense of how important it is in Brazil.

“We are locked inside the hotel but feeling the energy of a Brazilian fanbase there is nothing negative. That is what makes football beautiful and to help feel the environment is wonderful.”

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council have meanwhile decided that the final at Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium will operate at 100% capacity, with an expected crowd of 33,000, albeit with Covid restrictions.