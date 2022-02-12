Chelsea players arrive (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea are taking on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today as the Blues look to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. Defeat to fellow Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final was Chelsea’s only previous experience of the showpiece fixture, but they come into this game in Abu Dhabi as favourites to win.

Thomas Tuchel has been absent after contracting Covid-19 and missed the semi-final victory over Saudi side Al-Hilal, but is back on the touchline here for the final. His side must be wary of 30-year-old striker Dudu, who has 74 goals for the club and knows how to score in the Middle East having spent last season on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.

Will Chelsea win their first Club World Cup? Follow all the action from the final in Abu Dhabi below.

Recommended Mason Mount hoping to make more memories with Chelsea in Club World Cup