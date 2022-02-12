Chelsea vs Palmeiras LIVE: Club World Cup final line-ups, team news and build-up in Abu Dhabi
Will Chelsea get their hands on a first Cllub World Cup trophy? Follow all the latest updates from the final in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea are taking on Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final today as the Blues look to clinch the trophy for the first time in their history. Defeat to fellow Brazilian side Corinthians in the 2012 final was Chelsea’s only previous experience of the showpiece fixture, but they come into this game in Abu Dhabi as favourites to win.
Thomas Tuchel has been absent after contracting Covid-19 and missed the semi-final victory over Saudi side Al-Hilal, but is back on the touchline here for the final. His side must be wary of 30-year-old striker Dudu, who has 74 goals for the club and knows how to score in the Middle East having spent last season on loan at Qatar Stars League side Al-Duhail.
Will Chelsea win their first Club World Cup? Follow all the action from the final in Abu Dhabi below.
Chelsea looking to right a wrong from ten years ago
Chelsea have never won the Club World Cup before, despite qualifying for the final in 2012 after winning the Champions league against Bayern Munich.
Rafael Benitez was Chelsea boss by the time the tournament rolled around in Japan in mid-December, having replaced the sacked Roberto di Matteo in controversial circumstances.
In the final the Blues played Corinthians, fresh off winning the Copa Libertadores themselves, and Peruvian striker Paolo Guerrero’s second-half goal was enough for them to take the trophy back to Brazil.
That was the last time a non-European side won the tournament.
Palmeiras do pose a threat despite Chelsea strength
Chelsea are huge favourites to take the trophy home this afternoon, of course, but Palmeiras can still pose a significant threat of their own.
The Verdao have won two consecutive Copa Libertadores titles in South America, and were comfortable winners of Al Ahly in the semi-final thanks to goals from Raphael Vega and Dudu.
Abel Ferreira’s men are also unbeaten in their last ten matches, dating back to mid-November.
Full teams
Chelsea: Mendy, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku.
Subs: Kepa, Bettinelli, Alonso, Chalobah, Sarr, Jorginho, Saul, Barkley, Kenedy, Ziyech, Werner, Pulisic.
Palmeiras: Weverton; Rocha, Gomez, Luan, Piquerez; Danilo, Ze Rafael; Dudu, Veiga, Scarpa; Rony.
Subs: Benjamin, Jorge, Wesley, Mayke, Deyverson, Lopes, Atuesta, Cerquiera, Navarro, Jailson, Mateus, Marcelo.
Club World Cup final
From our man on the ground in Abu Dhabi:
Chelsea vs Palmeiras: Chelsea line-up
Chelsea team for Club World Cup final: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Thiago Silva, Rudiger; Kante, Kovacic, Hudson-Odoi; Mount, Havertz, Lukaku
Chelsea vs Palmeiras
