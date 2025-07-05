Chelsea reach Club World Cup semi-finals as late own goal downs Palmeiras

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea scored a fortuitous late own goal to snatch a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras and reach the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Extra time was looming at Lincoln Financial Field when Malo Gusto’s cross took deflections off Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton and ended up in the back of the Brazilians’ net in the 83rd minute.

The London side had led early on through Cole Palmer but were pegged back by a superb strike from Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old winger who will join them after the tournament.

Palmeiras had been threatening to finish the stronger but Gusto’s late stroke of luck ensured it was Chelsea who went through to face Fluminense in the last four.

The contest was played in vibrant atmosphere with the crowd, perhaps helped by the dynamically-priced tickets having dropped as low as £8 earlier in the day, an impressive 65,782.

That was despite the counter-attraction of a free Independence Day concert and firework display in downtown Philadelphia – albeit one for which headline act LL Cool J pulled out.

The soundtrack to the evening was provided by the constant drumbeat and singing of Palmeiras’ sizeable following.

It was a noise Chelsea could not silence but, despite being forced into a late reshuffle after captain Reece James was injured in the warm-up, they settled the quickest.

Pedro Neto started despite having considered missing the game following the death of his Portugal team-mate Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward, and he held up a shirt bearing his name, and that of his brother Andre Silva, during a pre-match moment’s silence.

Palmer had already forced a good save from Weverton when he opened the scoring following a fine run and finish on 16 minutes.

Cole Palmer (left) opened the scoring

The England international wrong-footed a defender with a quick turn and he then swerved past another challenge before delivering a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Chelsea could have increased their lead as Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez tested Weverton and Trevoh Chalobah and Christopher Nkunku missed the target.

With Cucurella giving Estevao a tough time until this point, Palmeiras struggled to create openings.

They finally threatened just before the interval but Robert Sanchez comfortably saved Vanderlan’s header and Bruno Fuchs nodded over after the restart.

Estevao gave his new employers a glimpse of his talent

It proved the start of a good spell for the Sao Paulo side and the equaliser came as Estevao took a pass from the right and lashed in a shot from a tight angle.

It was a stunning finish and Chelsea immediately responded by sending on Joao Pedro for his debut following his £60million move from Brighton.

Chelsea had a scare when Allan drove narrowly wide and Levi Colwill needed to make a last-gasp interception prevent another Palmeiras chance.

But they had a good opportunity themselves when Cucurella shot over and then edged in front when Gusto’s cross took a ricochet and fooled Weverton.

It was a decisive blow and Noni Madueke almost added a third when his late shot was tipped onto the post by Weverton.

Liam Delap and Colwill will miss the semi-final after being booked.

