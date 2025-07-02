The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Club World Cup 2025: Results, fixtures and quarter-final schedule
The expanded version of the competition in the United States rounds out the last 16 phase with Chelsea still in with a chance but Man City’s hopes were ended by Al-Hilal
The Fifa Club World Cup 2025 continues with Chelsea in the last eight but Manchester City out after suffering a shock loss to Al-Hilal.
Real Madrid have set up a quarter-final meeting with Borussia Dortmund after beating Juventus, though the Bellingham brothers will be denied a reunion after Jobe was booked during the German club’s win over Monterrey.
Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich are now preparing to take on Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals.
Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were thrashed 4-0 by Luis Enrique’s PSG, who are now the favourites.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Club World Cup and the full schedule and fixtures:
Club World Cup results, schedule and fixtures
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, June 28
Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo
Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea
Sunday, June 29
Match 51: PSG 4-0 Inter Miami
Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich
Monday, June 30
Match 53: Inter Milan 0-2 Fluminense (Charlotte)
Match 54: Manchester City 3-4 (AET) Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Tuesday, July 1
Match 55: Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus (Atlanta)
Match 56: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Monterrey (Miami)
QUARTER-FINALS
Friday, July 4
Match 57: Palmeiras vs. Chelsea (Philadelphia)
Match 58: Fluminense vs. Al-Hilal (Orlando)
Saturday, July 5
Match 59: PSG vs. Bayern Munich (Atlanta)
Match 60: Real Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford)
SEMI-FINALS
Tuesday, July 8
Match 61: Winners of Match 57 vs. Winners of Match 58 (East Rutherford)
Wednesday, July 9
Match 62: Winners of Match 59 vs. Winners of Match 60 (East Rutherford)
FINAL
Sunday, July 13
Match 63: Winners of Match 61 vs. Winners of Match 62 (East Rutherford)
GROUP STAGE
Saturday, June 14
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami
Sunday, June 15
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Atlético Madrid
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders
Monday, June 16
Group C: Chelsea 2-0 LAFC
Group D: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica
Group C: Flamengo 2-0 Espérance de Tunis
Tuesday, June 17
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund
Group E River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan
Wednesday, June 18
Group G: Manchester City 2-0 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal
Group H: Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus
Thursday, June 19
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atlético Madrid
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Botafogo
Friday, June 20
Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City
Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 0-1 Espérance de Tunis,
Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors
Saturday, June 21
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD
Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey
Sunday, June 22
Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC
Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 Pachuca
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal
Group G: Manchester City 6-0 Al Ain
Monday, June 23
Group B: Atlético Madrid 1-0 Botafogo
Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain
Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras
Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly
Tuesday, June 24
Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich
Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors
Group D: Espérance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea
Group D: LAFC 1-1 Flamengo
Wednesday, June 25
Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense
Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey
Thursday, June 26
Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain
Group G: Juventus 2-5 Manchester City
Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 Mexico Pachuca
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid
How did clubs qualify?
The 32 entrants are listed below, as well as how they earned qualification:
- Al Ahly (EGY) – 2020/21, 2022/23 and 2023/24 CAF Champions League
- Wydad (MAR) – 2021/22 CAF Champions League
- ES Tunis (TUN) - CAF ranking pathway
- Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA) - CAF ranking pathway
- Al Hilal (KSA) – 2021 AFC Champions League
- Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) – 2022 AFC Champions League
- Al Ain (UAE) - 2023/24 AFC Champions League
- Ulsan HD FC (KOR) - AFC ranking pathway
- Chelsea (ENG) – 2020/21 UEFA Champions League
- Real Madrid (ESP) – 2021/22 and 2023/24 UEFA Champions League
- Manchester City (ENG) – 2022/23 UEFA Champions League
- Bayern Munich (GER) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Inter Milan (ITA) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Porto (POR) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Benfica (POR) – UEFA ranking pathway
- Borussia Dortmund (GER) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Juventus (ITA) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Atletico Madrid (ESP) - UEFA ranking pathway
- FC Salzburg (AUT) - UEFA ranking pathway
- Monterrey (MEX) – 2021 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Seattle Sounders (USA) – 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup
- LAFC (USA) – 2025 Concacaf play-off
- Pachuca (MEX) - 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup
- Auckland City (NZL) – OFC ranking pathway
- Palmeiras (BRA) – 2021 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Flamengo (BRA) – 2022 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Fluminense (BRA) – 2023 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- Botafogo(BRA) - 2024 CONMEBOL Libertadores
- River Plate (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Boca Juniors (ARG) - CONMEBOL ranking pathway
- Inter Miami (USA) - Host nation slot
Odds
Accurate as of 27/06/25
Manchester City 11/4
PSG 10/3
Real Madrid 5/1
Bayern Munich 7/1
Chelsea 12/1
Inter Milan 16/1
Palmeiras 25/1
Borussia Dortmund 33/1
Flamengo 33/1
Juventus 33/1
Benfica 40/1
Botafogo 40/1
Al Hilal 50/1
Fluminense 66/1
Inter Miami 100/1
Monterrey 100/1
When and where will the Club World Cup be held?
The 2025 Club World Cup takes place in the United States and begins on 15 June with the final on 13 July. The venues are as follows, with Miami hosting the opening match and the final held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia
- TQL Stadium – Cincinnati, Ohio
- Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, North Carolina
- Rose Bowl Stadium – Los Angeles, California
- Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida
- GEODIS Park – Nashville, Tennessee
- MetLife Stadium – New Jersey
- Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Inter&Co Stadium – Orlando, Florida
- Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Lumen Field – Seattle, Washington
- Audi Field – Washington, DC.
What’s the format?
The top two teams in each group progress to the knockout stage, which begins with a last 16 stage, before quarter-finals, semi-finals and a final. There is no third-place play-off.
