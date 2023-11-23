Chelsea vs Paris FC LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news and line-ups as Millie Bright absent
The Blues hope to build on their 2-2 draw with Real Madrid last time out
Chelsea women are back in Women’s Champions League action tonight as they host Paris FC in Group D. The Blues come into the match second in the table following their 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid last week while Paris FC are currently bottom as they went down 2-1 to BK Hacken.
Emma Hayes was left fuming at the end of Chelsea’s match against Real. Several decisions went against her team including a dubious penalty being awarded to the hosts in the second half and Niamh Charles’ seeming stoppage time winner being ruled out for offside.
Still, they came away with a deserved point and will have their sights set on picking three more up against Paris FC. The French side have already proven their credentials during qualifying. They knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in consecutive rounds on their way to the group stages and will want to put in a strong showing at Stamford Bridge.
Follow all the Women's Champions League action below
Chelsea vs Paris FC
Chelsea come up against a club from the French capital in the Women’s Champions League for the second season running as Paris FC visit Stamford Bridge with both teams aiming for a first Group D victory.
The English side fell behind against Real Madrid last time out, thanks to Olga Carmona’s 10th minute strike, but looked on course to make a winning start.
Two headed goals from Niamh Charles and Sam Kerr gave the Londoners the lead only for Carmona to level from the penalty spot five minutes later.
Chelsea vs Paris FC line-ups
Chelsea XI: Berger, Lawrence, Buchanan, Carter, Charles, Cuthbert, Nusken, Rytting Kaneryd, James, Fleming, Kerr
Paris FC: Nnadozie, Soyer, Sissoko, Greboval, Bogaert, Korosec, Thiney, Corboz, Mateo, Bourdieu, Dufour
Millie Bright set to miss Chelsea’s Women’s Champions League clash with Paris FC
Chelsea captain Millie Bright is likely to miss her side’s Women’s Champions League meeting with Paris FC at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.
Blues manager Emma Hayes confirmed Bright has a knee problem and, although it is not a serious issue, said the 30-year-old will also be a doubt for Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses squad for the upcoming Nations League games against the Netherlands and Scotland in the first week of December.
Bright had knee surgery prior to last summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where she skippered England to second place, before returning to pre-season training at Cobham ahead of the Women’s Super League season.
Chelsea vs Paris FC team news
Chelsea captain Millie Bright is “50-50” due to a knee problem after missing the win against Liverpool. Guro Reiten, Melanie Leupolz, Catarina Macario, and Kateřina Svitková all remain on the sidelines.
Meanwhile, Paris FC’s Alsu Abdullin, who is on loan from Chelsea, is eligible to face her parent club but major goal threat Mathilde Bourdieu is questionable.
How to watch Chelsea vs Paris FC
The match will kick off at Stamford Bridge at 8pm GMT on Thursday 23 November.
All Women’s Champions League group stage games will be available to stream for free in the UK. Fans will be able to watch the UWCL group stage up to and including Matchday 4 on DAZN’s YouTube channel, with coverage then moving to the DAZN app and platforms.
TNT Sports 1 will also be showing tonight’s clash between Chelsea and Paris FC with coverage starting at 8pm.
Chelsea vs Paris FC
Good evening and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Women’s Champions League action as Chelsea host Paris FC at Stamford Bridge.
This is a crucial game for Emmay Hayes’ team as a win will keep them in contention to qualify for the knockout rounds of the tournament while a loss will make that job more difficult.
The Blues come into the match on the back of a 2-2 draw with Real Madrid last time out, though they really should have won, and the manager will want her team to go one better this evening.
We’ll have all the updates, team news and match action throughout the night so stick with us as we build up to kick off.
