Hayes - 'Absolutely vital' that World Cup legacy leads to more female coaches and at board level

Chelsea women are back in Women’s Champions League action tonight as they host Paris FC in Group D. The Blues come into the match second in the table following their 2-2 draw away at Real Madrid last week while Paris FC are currently bottom as they went down 2-1 to BK Hacken.

Emma Hayes was left fuming at the end of Chelsea’s match against Real. Several decisions went against her team including a dubious penalty being awarded to the hosts in the second half and Niamh Charles’ seeming stoppage time winner being ruled out for offside.

Still, they came away with a deserved point and will have their sights set on picking three more up against Paris FC. The French side have already proven their credentials during qualifying. They knocked out Arsenal and Wolfsburg in consecutive rounds on their way to the group stages and will want to put in a strong showing at Stamford Bridge.

